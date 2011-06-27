2020 Cadillac CT6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
CT6 Sedan
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$108,152*
Total Cash Price
$94,665
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$85,159*
Total Cash Price
$74,539
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$108,152*
Total Cash Price
$94,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$1,622
|$7,579
|Maintenance
|$728
|$1,240
|$1,040
|$1,943
|$3,051
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,942
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,176
|Financing
|$5,091
|$4,094
|$3,030
|$1,896
|$686
|$14,798
|Depreciation
|$27,832
|$9,308
|$7,609
|$8,528
|$7,452
|$60,729
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,930
|$18,143
|$15,291
|$17,144
|$16,645
|$108,152
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$5,968
|Maintenance
|$573
|$976
|$819
|$1,530
|$2,402
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,104
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,288
|Financing
|$4,009
|$3,224
|$2,386
|$1,493
|$540
|$11,652
|Depreciation
|$21,915
|$7,329
|$5,991
|$6,715
|$5,868
|$47,818
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,228
|$14,286
|$12,040
|$13,499
|$13,106
|$85,159
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$1,622
|$7,579
|Maintenance
|$728
|$1,240
|$1,040
|$1,943
|$3,051
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,942
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$4,176
|Financing
|$5,091
|$4,094
|$3,030
|$1,896
|$686
|$14,798
|Depreciation
|$27,832
|$9,308
|$7,609
|$8,528
|$7,452
|$60,729
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$40,930
|$18,143
|$15,291
|$17,144
|$16,645
|$108,152
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Cadillac CT6 in Virginia is:not available
