2019 Cadillac CT6 Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$95,795
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/487.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$95,795
cylinder deactivationyes
Base engine size4.2 l
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$95,795
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$95,795
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
34 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$95,795
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$95,795
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Highway Safety Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$95,795
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,795
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Exterior Accent Packageyes
20" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Painted Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
20" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length205.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Manhattan Noir Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Very Light Cashmere w/Maple Sugar Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$95,795
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$95,795
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$95,795
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
