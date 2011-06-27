  1. Home
2019 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,595
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque284 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Comfort and Technology Packageyes
Super Cruise Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Trunk/Cargo Area Carpet Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Illuminated Trunk Sill Plateyes
Rear Seat Packageyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Premium Carpet Packageyes
Highway Safety Kityes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Bose Panaray 34 Speaker Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.4 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Accent Packageyes
20" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Tire Inflator Kityes
Painted Custom Molded Splash Guardsyes
20" Split 7-Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Polished Finishyes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
20" Ultra Bright Split Spoke Alloy Wheels w/Manoogian Finishyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity15.8 cu.ft.
Length205.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4130 lbs.
Gross weight5273 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Manhattan Noir Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Dark Auburn w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/45R19 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
