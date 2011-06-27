2019 Cadillac CT6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CT6 Sedan
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$81,095*
Total Cash Price
$67,962
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$102,991*
Total Cash Price
$86,312
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$102,991*
Total Cash Price
$86,312
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$89,205*
Total Cash Price
$74,758
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$84,339*
Total Cash Price
$70,680
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$114,344*
Total Cash Price
$95,826
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$119,210*
Total Cash Price
$99,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,152
|$1,192
|$1,234
|$1,277
|$5,968
|Maintenance
|$573
|$976
|$819
|$1,530
|$2,402
|$6,300
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$827
|$1,269
|$2,096
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,762
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,946
|Financing
|$3,655
|$2,939
|$2,176
|$1,362
|$492
|$10,624
|Depreciation
|$21,545
|$6,675
|$5,451
|$6,113
|$5,340
|$45,124
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$31,162
|$13,347
|$11,290
|$12,766
|$12,530
|$81,095
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$1,622
|$7,579
|Maintenance
|$728
|$1,240
|$1,040
|$1,943
|$3,051
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,508
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,741
|Financing
|$4,642
|$3,733
|$2,764
|$1,730
|$625
|$13,492
|Depreciation
|$27,362
|$8,477
|$6,923
|$7,764
|$6,782
|$57,307
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,576
|$16,951
|$14,338
|$16,213
|$15,913
|$102,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,463
|$1,514
|$1,567
|$1,622
|$7,579
|Maintenance
|$728
|$1,240
|$1,040
|$1,943
|$3,051
|$8,001
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,050
|$1,612
|$2,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,508
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,741
|Financing
|$4,642
|$3,733
|$2,764
|$1,730
|$625
|$13,492
|Depreciation
|$27,362
|$8,477
|$6,923
|$7,764
|$6,782
|$57,307
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$39,576
|$16,951
|$14,338
|$16,213
|$15,913
|$102,991
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,267
|$1,311
|$1,357
|$1,405
|$6,565
|Maintenance
|$630
|$1,074
|$901
|$1,683
|$2,642
|$6,930
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$910
|$1,396
|$2,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,038
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$3,241
|Financing
|$4,021
|$3,233
|$2,394
|$1,498
|$541
|$11,686
|Depreciation
|$23,700
|$7,343
|$5,996
|$6,724
|$5,874
|$49,636
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$34,278
|$14,682
|$12,419
|$14,043
|$13,783
|$89,205
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,198
|$1,240
|$1,283
|$1,328
|$6,207
|Maintenance
|$596
|$1,015
|$852
|$1,591
|$2,498
|$6,552
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$860
|$1,320
|$2,180
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,872
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$3,064
|Financing
|$3,801
|$3,057
|$2,263
|$1,416
|$512
|$11,049
|Depreciation
|$22,407
|$6,942
|$5,669
|$6,358
|$5,554
|$46,929
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,408
|$13,881
|$11,742
|$13,277
|$13,031
|$84,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,624
|$1,681
|$1,740
|$1,801
|$8,415
|Maintenance
|$808
|$1,376
|$1,155
|$2,157
|$3,387
|$8,883
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,166
|$1,789
|$2,955
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,894
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$4,154
|Financing
|$5,154
|$4,144
|$3,068
|$1,920
|$694
|$14,980
|Depreciation
|$30,378
|$9,412
|$7,686
|$8,619
|$7,529
|$63,625
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$43,938
|$18,819
|$15,919
|$18,000
|$17,667
|$114,344
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,636
|$1,693
|$1,752
|$1,814
|$1,877
|$8,773
|Maintenance
|$842
|$1,435
|$1,204
|$2,249
|$3,531
|$9,261
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,216
|$1,865
|$3,081
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,060
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$4,331
|Financing
|$5,373
|$4,320
|$3,199
|$2,002
|$723
|$15,617
|Depreciation
|$31,671
|$9,812
|$8,013
|$8,986
|$7,850
|$66,332
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$45,808
|$19,620
|$16,596
|$18,766
|$18,419
|$119,210
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 CT6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac CT6 in Virginia is:not available
