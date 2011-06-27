  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT6
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac CT6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum Features & Specs

More about the 2018 CT6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$84,295
See CT6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$84,295
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/526.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$84,295
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque284 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$84,295
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$84,295
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
34 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$84,295
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$84,295
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Highway Safety Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$84,295
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,295
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
dual ventilationyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$84,295
20" Midnight Silver Aluminum Wheelsyes
Exterior Accent Packageyes
Tire Inflatoryes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Flushmount Rear Spoileryes
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Maximum cargo capacity15.3 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4280 lbs.
Gross weight5279 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume136.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Red Horizon Tintcoat
  • Midnight Sky Metallic
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Very Light Cashmere w/Maple Sugar Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$84,295
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
245/40R20 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$84,295
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$84,295
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See CT6 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Platinum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles