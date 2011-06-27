Used 2018 Cadillac CT6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CT6 Sedan
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,810*
Total Cash Price
$50,674
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,810*
Total Cash Price
$50,674
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,332*
Total Cash Price
$43,891
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,986*
Total Cash Price
$41,497
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,756*
Total Cash Price
$39,901
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,616*
Total Cash Price
$56,260
4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,961*
Total Cash Price
$58,654
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,731*
Total Cash Price
$57,058
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,332*
Total Cash Price
$43,891
CT6 Hybrid
PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$74,713*
Total Cash Price
$53,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$856
|$1,016
|$3,324
|$1,581
|$2,109
|$8,886
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,694
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,902
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,192
|$1,622
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,921
|Depreciation
|$9,956
|$5,198
|$4,576
|$4,056
|$3,639
|$27,424
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,567
|$12,892
|$14,647
|$12,003
|$11,702
|$70,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$856
|$1,016
|$3,324
|$1,581
|$2,109
|$8,886
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,694
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,902
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,192
|$1,622
|$1,015
|$367
|$7,921
|Depreciation
|$9,956
|$5,198
|$4,576
|$4,056
|$3,639
|$27,424
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,567
|$12,892
|$14,647
|$12,003
|$11,702
|$70,810
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$741
|$880
|$2,879
|$1,370
|$1,827
|$7,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,333
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,514
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$879
|$318
|$6,861
|Depreciation
|$8,623
|$4,502
|$3,963
|$3,513
|$3,152
|$23,753
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,948
|$11,166
|$12,686
|$10,396
|$10,135
|$61,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,145
|Maintenance
|$701
|$832
|$2,722
|$1,295
|$1,727
|$7,277
|Repairs
|$0
|$817
|$1,256
|$1,354
|$1,457
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,206
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,376
|Financing
|$2,232
|$1,795
|$1,328
|$831
|$301
|$6,486
|Depreciation
|$8,153
|$4,257
|$3,747
|$3,322
|$2,980
|$22,458
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,023
|$10,557
|$11,994
|$9,829
|$9,583
|$57,986
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$674
|$800
|$2,617
|$1,245
|$1,661
|$6,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$786
|$1,208
|$1,302
|$1,401
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,121
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,146
|$1,726
|$1,277
|$799
|$289
|$6,237
|Depreciation
|$7,839
|$4,093
|$3,603
|$3,194
|$2,865
|$21,594
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,407
|$10,151
|$11,533
|$9,451
|$9,214
|$55,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$8,332
|Maintenance
|$950
|$1,128
|$3,690
|$1,755
|$2,342
|$9,866
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$1,836
|$1,975
|$6,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,991
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,222
|Financing
|$3,026
|$2,434
|$1,801
|$1,127
|$407
|$8,794
|Depreciation
|$11,053
|$5,771
|$5,080
|$4,504
|$4,040
|$30,448
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,724
|$14,313
|$16,262
|$13,326
|$12,992
|$78,616
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$8,686
|Maintenance
|$991
|$1,176
|$3,847
|$1,830
|$2,442
|$10,286
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$1,914
|$2,059
|$6,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,118
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,359
|Financing
|$3,155
|$2,537
|$1,877
|$1,175
|$425
|$9,168
|Depreciation
|$11,523
|$6,017
|$5,296
|$4,695
|$4,212
|$31,743
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,648
|$14,922
|$16,954
|$13,893
|$13,545
|$81,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,689
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$964
|$1,144
|$3,742
|$1,780
|$2,375
|$10,006
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,124
|$1,727
|$1,862
|$2,003
|$6,717
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,033
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,268
|Financing
|$3,069
|$2,468
|$1,826
|$1,143
|$413
|$8,919
|Depreciation
|$11,210
|$5,853
|$5,152
|$4,567
|$4,097
|$30,879
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,032
|$14,516
|$16,492
|$13,515
|$13,176
|$79,731
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$741
|$880
|$2,879
|$1,370
|$1,827
|$7,697
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,333
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,514
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,899
|$1,405
|$879
|$318
|$6,861
|Depreciation
|$8,623
|$4,502
|$3,963
|$3,513
|$3,152
|$23,753
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,948
|$11,166
|$12,686
|$10,396
|$10,135
|$61,332
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 CT6 Hybrid PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$1,583
|$1,629
|$1,679
|$7,918
|Maintenance
|$903
|$1,072
|$3,507
|$1,668
|$2,226
|$9,376
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,053
|$1,619
|$1,745
|$1,877
|$6,294
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,842
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$3,062
|Financing
|$2,876
|$2,313
|$1,711
|$1,071
|$387
|$8,358
|Depreciation
|$10,504
|$5,485
|$4,828
|$4,280
|$3,839
|$28,936
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,645
|$13,602
|$15,454
|$12,664
|$12,347
|$74,713
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 CT6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac CT6 in Virginia is:not available
