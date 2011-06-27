  1. Home
Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN Features & Specs

More about the 2017 CT6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Drive typeRear wheel drive
TransmissionElectrically variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$75,095
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$75,095
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$75,095
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Illuminated Trunk Sill Plateyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$75,095
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,095
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room46.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room40.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Front License Plate Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.
Length204.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
Wheel base122.4 in.
Width74.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cinnamon w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$75,095
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P265/45R18 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$75,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$75,095
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
