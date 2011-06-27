Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CT6 Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,951*
Total Cash Price
$45,446
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,867*
Total Cash Price
$35,784
4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,951*
Total Cash Price
$45,446
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,454*
Total Cash Price
$39,362
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,102*
Total Cash Price
$37,215
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,772*
Total Cash Price
$50,455
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$82,124*
Total Cash Price
$52,602
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,890*
Total Cash Price
$51,171
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,454*
Total Cash Price
$39,362
PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$74,862*
Total Cash Price
$47,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$999
|$3,467
|$1,551
|$1,629
|$2,484
|$10,131
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,422
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,630
|Financing
|$2,443
|$1,966
|$1,455
|$911
|$329
|$7,104
|Depreciation
|$9,577
|$4,793
|$4,218
|$3,739
|$3,355
|$25,682
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,759
|$15,208
|$12,428
|$11,713
|$11,843
|$70,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$787
|$2,730
|$1,221
|$1,283
|$1,956
|$7,977
|Repairs
|$772
|$1,177
|$1,270
|$1,368
|$1,470
|$6,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,907
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,071
|Financing
|$1,924
|$1,548
|$1,146
|$717
|$259
|$5,594
|Depreciation
|$7,541
|$3,774
|$3,321
|$2,944
|$2,642
|$20,222
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,558
|$11,975
|$9,786
|$9,223
|$9,325
|$55,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$999
|$3,467
|$1,551
|$1,629
|$2,484
|$10,131
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,422
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,630
|Financing
|$2,443
|$1,966
|$1,455
|$911
|$329
|$7,104
|Depreciation
|$9,577
|$4,793
|$4,218
|$3,739
|$3,355
|$25,682
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,759
|$15,208
|$12,428
|$11,713
|$11,843
|$70,951
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$866
|$3,003
|$1,343
|$1,411
|$2,152
|$8,775
|Repairs
|$849
|$1,295
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,617
|$6,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,116
|$1,703
|$1,261
|$789
|$285
|$6,153
|Depreciation
|$8,295
|$4,151
|$3,653
|$3,238
|$2,906
|$22,244
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,114
|$13,173
|$10,765
|$10,145
|$10,258
|$61,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,145
|Maintenance
|$818
|$2,839
|$1,270
|$1,334
|$2,034
|$8,296
|Repairs
|$803
|$1,224
|$1,321
|$1,423
|$1,529
|$6,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,983
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,154
|Financing
|$2,001
|$1,610
|$1,192
|$746
|$269
|$5,818
|Depreciation
|$7,843
|$3,925
|$3,454
|$3,062
|$2,748
|$21,031
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,180
|$12,454
|$10,177
|$9,592
|$9,698
|$58,102
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$8,332
|Maintenance
|$1,110
|$3,849
|$1,722
|$1,809
|$2,758
|$11,248
|Repairs
|$1,089
|$1,660
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,073
|$8,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,689
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,920
|Financing
|$2,713
|$2,183
|$1,616
|$1,011
|$365
|$7,888
|Depreciation
|$10,633
|$5,321
|$4,683
|$4,151
|$3,725
|$28,513
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,937
|$16,885
|$13,798
|$13,004
|$13,148
|$78,772
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$8,686
|Maintenance
|$1,157
|$4,013
|$1,795
|$1,886
|$2,875
|$11,726
|Repairs
|$1,135
|$1,730
|$1,867
|$2,011
|$2,161
|$8,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,803
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,044
|Financing
|$2,828
|$2,276
|$1,685
|$1,054
|$381
|$8,223
|Depreciation
|$11,085
|$5,548
|$4,882
|$4,328
|$3,884
|$29,726
|Fuel
|$2,226
|$2,292
|$2,361
|$2,431
|$2,505
|$11,814
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,870
|$17,603
|$14,385
|$13,558
|$13,708
|$82,124
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,689
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$3,904
|$1,746
|$1,835
|$2,797
|$11,407
|Repairs
|$1,104
|$1,683
|$1,816
|$1,956
|$2,102
|$8,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,727
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,962
|Financing
|$2,751
|$2,214
|$1,639
|$1,025
|$370
|$7,999
|Depreciation
|$10,784
|$5,397
|$4,749
|$4,210
|$3,778
|$28,917
|Fuel
|$2,165
|$2,229
|$2,297
|$2,365
|$2,437
|$11,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,248
|$17,124
|$13,994
|$13,189
|$13,335
|$79,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$866
|$3,003
|$1,343
|$1,411
|$2,152
|$8,775
|Repairs
|$849
|$1,295
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,617
|$6,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,098
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,278
|Financing
|$2,116
|$1,703
|$1,261
|$789
|$285
|$6,153
|Depreciation
|$8,295
|$4,151
|$3,653
|$3,238
|$2,906
|$22,244
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,114
|$13,173
|$10,765
|$10,145
|$10,258
|$61,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CT6 Sedan PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,491
|$1,536
|$1,583
|$1,629
|$1,679
|$7,918
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$3,658
|$1,636
|$1,719
|$2,621
|$10,689
|Repairs
|$1,034
|$1,577
|$1,702
|$1,833
|$1,970
|$8,116
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,555
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,775
|Financing
|$2,578
|$2,074
|$1,536
|$961
|$347
|$7,496
|Depreciation
|$10,105
|$5,057
|$4,450
|$3,945
|$3,540
|$27,097
|Fuel
|$2,029
|$2,089
|$2,152
|$2,216
|$2,283
|$10,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,848
|$16,047
|$13,113
|$12,359
|$12,496
|$74,862
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CT6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac CT6 in Virginia is:not available
