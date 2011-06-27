Used 2016 Cadillac CT6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CT6 Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,931*
Total Cash Price
$40,695
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,704*
Total Cash Price
$35,247
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,447*
Total Cash Price
$33,325
Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,529*
Total Cash Price
$45,181
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,786*
Total Cash Price
$47,103
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,276*
Total Cash Price
$32,043
4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,615*
Total Cash Price
$45,821
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,704*
Total Cash Price
$35,247
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$3,240
|$1,519
|$1,598
|$833
|$4,108
|$11,298
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,176
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,384
|Financing
|$2,188
|$1,760
|$1,303
|$815
|$295
|$6,361
|Depreciation
|$8,886
|$4,234
|$3,726
|$3,303
|$2,964
|$23,114
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,209
|$12,484
|$11,821
|$10,377
|$13,039
|$68,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,500
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$7,504
|Maintenance
|$3,240
|$1,519
|$1,598
|$833
|$4,108
|$11,298
|Repairs
|$1,469
|$1,572
|$1,694
|$1,822
|$1,962
|$8,520
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,176
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,384
|Financing
|$2,188
|$1,760
|$1,303
|$815
|$295
|$6,361
|Depreciation
|$8,886
|$4,234
|$3,726
|$3,303
|$2,964
|$23,114
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,209
|$12,484
|$11,821
|$10,377
|$13,039
|$68,931
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$2,806
|$1,316
|$1,384
|$722
|$3,559
|$9,786
|Repairs
|$1,273
|$1,362
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,700
|$7,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,884
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,065
|Financing
|$1,895
|$1,525
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,510
|Depreciation
|$7,697
|$3,667
|$3,227
|$2,861
|$2,567
|$20,020
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,370
|$10,813
|$10,239
|$8,988
|$11,294
|$59,704
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,158
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$6,145
|Maintenance
|$2,653
|$1,244
|$1,308
|$682
|$3,364
|$9,252
|Repairs
|$1,203
|$1,288
|$1,387
|$1,492
|$1,607
|$6,977
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,782
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,952
|Financing
|$1,792
|$1,441
|$1,067
|$668
|$241
|$5,209
|Depreciation
|$7,277
|$3,467
|$3,051
|$2,705
|$2,427
|$18,928
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,368
|$10,223
|$9,680
|$8,498
|$10,678
|$56,447
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,569
|$1,616
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$8,332
|Maintenance
|$3,597
|$1,686
|$1,774
|$925
|$4,561
|$12,543
|Repairs
|$1,631
|$1,746
|$1,881
|$2,023
|$2,178
|$9,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,415
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,647
|Financing
|$2,429
|$1,954
|$1,447
|$905
|$327
|$7,063
|Depreciation
|$9,866
|$4,701
|$4,137
|$3,667
|$3,291
|$25,662
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,547
|$13,860
|$13,124
|$11,521
|$14,476
|$76,529
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,636
|$1,685
|$1,736
|$1,788
|$1,842
|$8,686
|Maintenance
|$3,750
|$1,758
|$1,849
|$964
|$4,755
|$13,077
|Repairs
|$1,701
|$1,820
|$1,961
|$2,109
|$2,271
|$9,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,759
|Financing
|$2,533
|$2,037
|$1,508
|$944
|$341
|$7,363
|Depreciation
|$10,286
|$4,901
|$4,313
|$3,823
|$3,431
|$26,754
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,549
|$14,450
|$13,683
|$12,011
|$15,092
|$79,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,113
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$5,909
|Maintenance
|$2,551
|$1,196
|$1,258
|$656
|$3,235
|$8,896
|Repairs
|$1,157
|$1,238
|$1,334
|$1,435
|$1,545
|$6,709
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,713
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,877
|Financing
|$1,723
|$1,386
|$1,026
|$642
|$232
|$5,009
|Depreciation
|$6,997
|$3,334
|$2,934
|$2,601
|$2,334
|$18,200
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,700
|$9,830
|$9,308
|$8,171
|$10,267
|$54,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,592
|$1,639
|$1,689
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$8,450
|Maintenance
|$3,648
|$1,710
|$1,799
|$938
|$4,626
|$12,721
|Repairs
|$1,655
|$1,770
|$1,908
|$2,052
|$2,209
|$9,594
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,450
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,684
|Financing
|$2,464
|$1,982
|$1,467
|$918
|$332
|$7,163
|Depreciation
|$10,006
|$4,768
|$4,196
|$3,719
|$3,338
|$26,026
|Fuel
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$2,259
|$2,327
|$10,977
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,881
|$14,057
|$13,310
|$11,685
|$14,682
|$77,615
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CT6 Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$1,378
|$6,500
|Maintenance
|$2,806
|$1,316
|$1,384
|$722
|$3,559
|$9,786
|Repairs
|$1,273
|$1,362
|$1,467
|$1,579
|$1,700
|$7,380
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,884
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,065
|Financing
|$1,895
|$1,525
|$1,129
|$706
|$255
|$5,510
|Depreciation
|$7,697
|$3,667
|$3,227
|$2,861
|$2,567
|$20,020
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,370
|$10,813
|$10,239
|$8,988
|$11,294
|$59,704
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CT6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac CT6 in Virginia is:not available
