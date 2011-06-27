  1. Home
2020 Cadillac CT5 Luxury Features & Specs

Starting MSRP
$36,895
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,895
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower237 hp @ 5000 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,895
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sun and Sound Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,895
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,895
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,895
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Cargo Netyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cabin Filteryes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,895
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Exterior Accent Packageyes
20" Polished Alloy Wheels w/Dark Android Gloss Pocketsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
20" Painted Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Chrome Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight3659 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.9 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Exterior Colors
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Evergreen Metallic
  • Wave Metallic
  • Dark Moon Metallic
  • Garnet Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Sahara Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,895
245/45R18 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,895
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
