2023 Cadillac CT4 Specs & Features

More about the 2023 CT4
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,295
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
EPA city/highway MPG23/34 MPG
EPA combined MPG27 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)391.0/578.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Engine
Base engine size2.0 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower237 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Cylinder deactivationyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length187.2 in.
Overall width with mirrors77.7 in.
Overall width without mirrors71.4 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheelbase109.3 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Curb weight3,455 lbs.
Gross weight4,630 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Wave Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Argent Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Whisper Beige w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Cinnamon w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
10-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
8-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear hip room52.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Memory card slotyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ductsyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Sun sensoryes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Turn signal in mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Puncture-sealing tiresyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
2.7L Turbo Engine +$2,500
Engine Block Heater +$100
All-Wheel Drive +$2,000
Battery Protection Package +$185
Packages
Super Cruise 1 Packageyes
Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package +$1,400
Technology Package +$1,350
Super Cruise 2 Packageyes
Climate Package +$1,200
Onyx Package +$3,395
Lighting Package +$250
Radiant Package +$3,595
Exterior Accent Package +$3,195
Bronze Accent Package +$3,495
Safety & Security Options
Credit - Not Equipped w/Front and Rear Park Assist and Reverse Automatic Braking -$50
Highway Safety Kit +$140
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kit +$55
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$75
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$205
Credit - Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passenger Ventilated Seat Cushion Blower Motor, -$25
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
All-Weather Floor Mats +$210
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$135
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$225
Interior Protection Package +$285
Exterior Options
18" Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut/Midnight Silver Finish +$600
19" Alloy Wheels w/Polished/Dark Android Gloss Finish +$2,695
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
19" Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,695
Chrome Wheel Locks +$95
Power Glass Sunroof +$1,050
Rear Spoiler +$525
Black Grille +$625
Bright Grille +$725
Clear Tail lamps w/Crystalline Inner Elements +$850
Black Spoiler +$595
