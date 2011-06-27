  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CT4
  4. 2022 Cadillac CT4
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Cadillac CT4 Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 CT4
More about the 2022 CT4
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,795
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG27
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)391.0/578.0 mi.
Engine
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower235 hp @ 5,000 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1,500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Packages
Technology Package +$1,350
Climate Package +$1,200
Super Cruise 2 Package +$7,500
Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package +$1,400
Onyx Package +$3,384
Cold Weather Package +$600
Lighting Package +$250
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
memory card slotyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cargo Net +$75
Super Cruise 1 Package +$3,600
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizer +$155
Premium Carpeted Floor Mats +$225
Jet Black Seatback Organizer +$195
All-Weather Floor Mats +$210
Interior Protection Package +$285
All-Weather Cargo Mat +$135
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
14 -way power driver seatyes
14 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheretteyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room52.5 in.
Rear leg room33.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Power Glass Sunroof +$1,050
18" Alloy Wheels w/Satin Graphite Finish +$600
19" Alloy Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,550
Chrome Wheel Locks +$95
Gloss Black Grille Trim +$285
19" Alloy Wheels w/Polished/Dark Android Gloss Finish +$2,550
Black Mirror Caps +$195
Black Grille +$625
Front License Plate Bracket +$15
18" Alloy Wheels w/Diamond Cut/Medium Android Satin Finish +$600
Dimensions
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,468 lbs.
Gross weight4,630 lbs.
Height56.0 in.
Length187.2 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors77.7 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.4 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blaze Orange Metallic
  • Infrared Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Wave Metallic
  • Shadow Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Sangria w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
235/40R18 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70,000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Cadillac CT4 Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models