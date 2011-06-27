2020 Cadillac CT4 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
LuxuryLuxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Cash Offers(3 available)Show details
- $1,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Lease Bonus Cash - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Lease Bonus CashRequirements and Restrictions:
Incremental Capitalized Cost Reduction Bonus Cash is available towards leasing. Available on (24 - 48) month leasing through GM Financial.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Financing(0 available)
Leasing(0 available)
