Used 2001 Cadillac Catera Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Catera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,305
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256/352 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room38.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Length192.2 in.
Width70.3 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rainforest
  • Sage
  • Sand
  • Sapphire
  • Cranberry
  • Ebony
  • Ivory
  • Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Stone
  • Charcoal
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R H tiresyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
