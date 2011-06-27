  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Catera
  4. Used 2000 Cadillac Catera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Cadillac Catera Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Catera
Overview
See Catera Inventory
See Catera Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/368.0 mi.256.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm192 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.192.2 in.
Curb weight3770 lbs.3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.14.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.5.2 in.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum
  • Rainforest
  • Sage
  • Ivory
  • Ebony
  • Sand
  • Sapphire
  • Cranberry
  • Sapphire
  • Platinum
  • Sand
  • Rainforest
  • Ebony
  • Cranberry
  • Ivory
  • Sage
Interior Colors
  • Neutral
  • Charcoal
  • Stone
  • Stone
  • Neutral
  • Charcoal
See Catera InventorySee Catera Inventory

Related Used 2000 Cadillac Catera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles