Used 1997 Cadillac Catera Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.2 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length194.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3770 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.0 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base107.4 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White
  • Ebony
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Light Medici Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Ocean Met B/C
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Shale
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Sage Metallic
  • Forest Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Sand Metallic
  • Dark Caribe Metallic
