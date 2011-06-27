  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Luxury Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Packageyes
Safety and Security Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Cargo Netyes
V-Sport Logo Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Sill Plates w/V-Sport Logoyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Gloss Black Forked Design Wheel Insertyes
19" Satin Graphite Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Ground Effects Kityes
Vehicle Coveryes
V-Sport Logo Engine Coveryes
Bright Chrome Forked Design Wheel Insertyes
Bright Chrome Pocket Design Wheel Insertyes
19" Sterling Silver Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Polished Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
18" x 8.0" Forged Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
Gloss Black Pocket Design Wheel Insertyes
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Alloy Wheels w/Silver Premium Painted Pocketsyes
Black Chrome Grilleyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
