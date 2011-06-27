  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2017 Cadillac ATS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2017 ATS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$45,995
See ATS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$45,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$45,995
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque285 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$45,995
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Advanced Security Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
V-Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Packageyes
Carbon Black Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$45,995
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$45,995
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$45,995
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Suede Steering Wheelyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Sill Plates w/V-Sport Logoyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
V-Sport Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$45,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Black Chrome Rear Bumper Fascia Molding Appliqueyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Ground Effects Kityes
18" x 8.0" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
V-Sport Logo Engine Coveryes
Vehicle Coveryes
Black Chrome Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3629 lbs.
Gross weight4678 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Morello Red w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$45,995
P225/45R V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$45,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$45,995
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See ATS Inventory

Related Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Premium Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles