Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2525
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg22/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/496.0 mi.352.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG2525
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.38.1 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
2 rear headrestsyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyesyes
V-Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Packageyesyes
Black Sport Appearance Packageyesno
Winter Protection Packageyesyes
Safety and Security Packagenoyes
Carbon Black Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
10 total speakersyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
Sun sensoryesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
heated steering wheelnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
hands-free entryyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyesyes
Heated Driver and Front Passenger Seatsyesno
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityesyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyesyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyesyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityesyes
Brushed Aluminum Pedal Cover Setyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Sill Plates w/V-Sport Logoyesyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryesyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryesyes
Highway Safety Kityesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityesyes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityesyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyesyes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityesyes
V-Sport Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
leatheretteyesno
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
6 -way power driver seatyesno
6 -way power passenger seatyesno
Front hip room53.0 in.53.0 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding center armrestyesno
folding with pass-thru center armrestnoyes
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Front License Plate Bracketyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryesyes
Gloss Black Forked Design Wheel Insertyesno
Wheel Locksyesyes
19" Satin Graphite Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyesno
Black Pocket Design Wheel Insertyesno
Ground Effects Kityesyes
V-Sport Logo Engine Coveryesyes
Vehicle Coveryesyes
Black Chrome Rear Bumper Fascia Molding Appliqueyesyes
Bright Chrome Forked Design Wheel Insertyesno
17" x 8.0" Polished Alloy Wheelsyesno
Bright Chrome Pocket Design Wheel Insertyesno
Power Sunroofyesyes
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyesno
19" Sterling Silver Painted Alloy Wheelsyesno
19" Polished Finish Alloy Wheelsyesno
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Alloy Wheels w/Silver Premium Painted Pocketsyesno
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyesno
Black Chrome Grilleyesyes
18" x 8.0" Forged Polished Alloy Wheelsnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.no
Length182.8 in.182.8 in.
Curb weight3373 lbs.3542 lbs.
Gross weight4520 lbs.4610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.56.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.71.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Moonstone Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Bronze Dune Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Light Neutral w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
P225/45R V tiresyesyes
Run flat tiresyesyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
polished alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,595
Starting MSRP
$40,395
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
