Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,677*
Total Cash Price
$21,694
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,550*
Total Cash Price
$27,551
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,550*
Total Cash Price
$27,551
Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,445*
Total Cash Price
$23,863
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,584*
Total Cash Price
$22,562
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,225*
Total Cash Price
$30,589
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,085*
Total Cash Price
$31,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,475
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$3,535
|$1,252
|$1,340
|$3,932
|$11,084
|Repairs
|$783
|$1,194
|$1,289
|$1,388
|$1,492
|$6,146
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,339
|Financing
|$1,167
|$938
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,391
|Depreciation
|$4,648
|$2,293
|$2,019
|$1,789
|$1,606
|$12,355
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,315
|$10,593
|$7,966
|$7,742
|$10,061
|$47,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,683
|Maintenance
|$1,302
|$4,489
|$1,590
|$1,702
|$4,994
|$14,077
|Repairs
|$994
|$1,516
|$1,637
|$1,763
|$1,895
|$7,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,482
|$1,191
|$883
|$551
|$199
|$4,307
|Depreciation
|$5,903
|$2,912
|$2,564
|$2,272
|$2,040
|$15,691
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,370
|$13,453
|$10,117
|$9,832
|$12,777
|$60,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,683
|Maintenance
|$1,302
|$4,489
|$1,590
|$1,702
|$4,994
|$14,077
|Repairs
|$994
|$1,516
|$1,637
|$1,763
|$1,895
|$7,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,482
|$1,191
|$883
|$551
|$199
|$4,307
|Depreciation
|$5,903
|$2,912
|$2,564
|$2,272
|$2,040
|$15,691
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,256
|$2,323
|$2,393
|$11,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,370
|$13,453
|$10,117
|$9,832
|$12,777
|$60,550
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan Premium Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$1,128
|$3,889
|$1,377
|$1,474
|$4,325
|$12,192
|Repairs
|$861
|$1,313
|$1,418
|$1,527
|$1,641
|$6,761
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,293
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,473
|Financing
|$1,284
|$1,032
|$765
|$477
|$173
|$3,730
|Depreciation
|$5,113
|$2,522
|$2,221
|$1,968
|$1,767
|$13,591
|Fuel
|$1,841
|$1,896
|$1,954
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$9,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,447
|$11,652
|$8,763
|$8,516
|$11,067
|$52,445
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$1,066
|$3,676
|$1,302
|$1,394
|$4,089
|$11,527
|Repairs
|$814
|$1,242
|$1,341
|$1,444
|$1,552
|$6,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,393
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$723
|$451
|$163
|$3,527
|Depreciation
|$4,834
|$2,385
|$2,100
|$1,861
|$1,670
|$12,849
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,768
|$11,017
|$8,285
|$8,052
|$10,463
|$49,584
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$1,445
|$4,984
|$1,765
|$1,889
|$5,544
|$15,628
|Repairs
|$1,104
|$1,684
|$1,817
|$1,957
|$2,104
|$8,666
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,657
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,888
|Financing
|$1,645
|$1,323
|$980
|$612
|$221
|$4,781
|Depreciation
|$6,554
|$3,233
|$2,847
|$2,522
|$2,264
|$17,421
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,954
|$14,936
|$11,232
|$10,916
|$14,186
|$67,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$6,578
|Maintenance
|$1,507
|$5,196
|$1,840
|$1,970
|$5,780
|$16,293
|Repairs
|$1,151
|$1,755
|$1,895
|$2,040
|$2,193
|$9,035
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,727
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,968
|Financing
|$1,715
|$1,379
|$1,022
|$638
|$231
|$4,985
|Depreciation
|$6,833
|$3,371
|$2,968
|$2,630
|$2,361
|$18,162
|Fuel
|$2,461
|$2,534
|$2,611
|$2,689
|$2,769
|$13,064
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,633
|$15,572
|$11,710
|$11,381
|$14,790
|$70,085
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 ATS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2017 Cadillac ATS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019