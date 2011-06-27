Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Sedan
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,427*
Total Cash Price
$19,962
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,692*
Total Cash Price
$25,352
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,692*
Total Cash Price
$25,352
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,970*
Total Cash Price
$21,958
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,244*
Total Cash Price
$20,760
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,052*
Total Cash Price
$28,146
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,778*
Total Cash Price
$29,344
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,961*
Total Cash Price
$28,546
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,970*
Total Cash Price
$21,958
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,872*
Total Cash Price
$26,749
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,878*
Total Cash Price
$22,357
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,421*
Total Cash Price
$24,354
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,784*
Total Cash Price
$24,953
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,512*
Total Cash Price
$23,954
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,698*
Total Cash Price
$20,960
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,144*
Total Cash Price
$27,747
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,475
|Maintenance
|$2,555
|$1,222
|$1,393
|$812
|$3,516
|$9,498
|Repairs
|$1,174
|$1,256
|$1,353
|$1,456
|$1,567
|$6,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,085
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,249
|Financing
|$1,074
|$863
|$639
|$400
|$144
|$3,120
|Depreciation
|$4,498
|$2,153
|$1,895
|$1,679
|$1,507
|$11,732
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,839
|$8,061
|$7,923
|$7,068
|$9,536
|$45,427
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,683
|Maintenance
|$3,245
|$1,552
|$1,769
|$1,031
|$4,465
|$12,062
|Repairs
|$1,491
|$1,595
|$1,718
|$1,849
|$1,990
|$8,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,096
|$812
|$508
|$183
|$3,962
|Depreciation
|$5,712
|$2,734
|$2,407
|$2,132
|$1,914
|$14,900
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,306
|$10,237
|$10,062
|$8,976
|$12,111
|$57,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,102
|$1,135
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$5,683
|Maintenance
|$3,245
|$1,552
|$1,769
|$1,031
|$4,465
|$12,062
|Repairs
|$1,491
|$1,595
|$1,718
|$1,849
|$1,990
|$8,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,364
|$1,096
|$812
|$508
|$183
|$3,962
|Depreciation
|$5,712
|$2,734
|$2,407
|$2,132
|$1,914
|$14,900
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,306
|$10,237
|$10,062
|$8,976
|$12,111
|$57,692
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$2,811
|$1,344
|$1,532
|$893
|$3,868
|$10,448
|Repairs
|$1,291
|$1,382
|$1,488
|$1,602
|$1,724
|$7,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,181
|$949
|$703
|$440
|$158
|$3,432
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$2,368
|$2,085
|$1,847
|$1,658
|$12,905
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,123
|$8,867
|$8,715
|$7,775
|$10,490
|$49,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$987
|$4,654
|Maintenance
|$2,657
|$1,271
|$1,449
|$844
|$3,657
|$9,878
|Repairs
|$1,221
|$1,306
|$1,407
|$1,514
|$1,630
|$7,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,128
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,299
|Financing
|$1,117
|$898
|$665
|$416
|$150
|$3,245
|Depreciation
|$4,678
|$2,239
|$1,971
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,201
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,353
|$8,383
|$8,240
|$7,351
|$9,917
|$47,244
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$6,310
|Maintenance
|$3,603
|$1,723
|$1,964
|$1,145
|$4,958
|$13,392
|Repairs
|$1,655
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,053
|$2,209
|$9,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,761
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,217
|$901
|$564
|$203
|$4,399
|Depreciation
|$6,342
|$3,036
|$2,672
|$2,367
|$2,125
|$16,542
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,103
|$11,366
|$11,171
|$9,966
|$13,446
|$64,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$6,578
|Maintenance
|$3,756
|$1,796
|$2,048
|$1,194
|$5,169
|$13,962
|Repairs
|$1,726
|$1,846
|$1,989
|$2,140
|$2,303
|$10,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,595
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,836
|Financing
|$1,579
|$1,269
|$939
|$588
|$212
|$4,586
|Depreciation
|$6,612
|$3,165
|$2,786
|$2,468
|$2,215
|$17,246
|Fuel
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,873
|$11,850
|$11,647
|$10,390
|$14,018
|$66,778
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,357
|$6,399
|Maintenance
|$3,654
|$1,747
|$1,992
|$1,161
|$5,028
|$13,582
|Repairs
|$1,679
|$1,796
|$1,935
|$2,082
|$2,241
|$9,733
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,552
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,786
|Financing
|$1,536
|$1,234
|$914
|$572
|$206
|$4,462
|Depreciation
|$6,432
|$3,079
|$2,710
|$2,401
|$2,155
|$16,777
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,360
|$11,527
|$11,330
|$10,107
|$13,636
|$64,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$927
|$955
|$983
|$1,013
|$1,044
|$4,923
|Maintenance
|$2,811
|$1,344
|$1,532
|$893
|$3,868
|$10,448
|Repairs
|$1,291
|$1,382
|$1,488
|$1,602
|$1,724
|$7,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,194
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,374
|Financing
|$1,181
|$949
|$703
|$440
|$158
|$3,432
|Depreciation
|$4,948
|$2,368
|$2,085
|$1,847
|$1,658
|$12,905
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,123
|$8,867
|$8,715
|$7,775
|$10,490
|$49,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,272
|$5,997
|Maintenance
|$3,424
|$1,637
|$1,867
|$1,088
|$4,711
|$12,727
|Repairs
|$1,573
|$1,683
|$1,813
|$1,951
|$2,100
|$9,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,454
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,674
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,156
|$856
|$536
|$193
|$4,181
|Depreciation
|$6,027
|$2,885
|$2,539
|$2,250
|$2,019
|$15,721
|Fuel
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,289
|$2,357
|$2,428
|$11,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,204
|$10,802
|$10,617
|$9,471
|$12,778
|$60,872
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$944
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,032
|$1,063
|$5,012
|Maintenance
|$2,862
|$1,369
|$1,560
|$909
|$3,938
|$10,638
|Repairs
|$1,315
|$1,407
|$1,515
|$1,631
|$1,755
|$7,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,399
|Financing
|$1,203
|$967
|$716
|$448
|$161
|$3,494
|Depreciation
|$5,038
|$2,411
|$2,122
|$1,880
|$1,688
|$13,140
|Fuel
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$1,913
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$9,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,380
|$9,028
|$8,874
|$7,916
|$10,680
|$50,878
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,028
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$5,460
|Maintenance
|$3,117
|$1,491
|$1,699
|$991
|$4,290
|$11,588
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,532
|$1,651
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,524
|Financing
|$1,310
|$1,053
|$780
|$488
|$176
|$3,806
|Depreciation
|$5,488
|$2,627
|$2,312
|$2,048
|$1,839
|$14,313
|Fuel
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,211
|$10,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,664
|$9,834
|$9,666
|$8,623
|$11,634
|$55,421
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,054
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,186
|$5,594
|Maintenance
|$3,194
|$1,528
|$1,741
|$1,015
|$4,395
|$11,873
|Repairs
|$1,468
|$1,570
|$1,691
|$1,820
|$1,959
|$8,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,343
|$1,079
|$799
|$500
|$180
|$3,900
|Depreciation
|$5,623
|$2,691
|$2,369
|$2,099
|$1,884
|$14,665
|Fuel
|$2,013
|$2,073
|$2,135
|$2,199
|$2,265
|$10,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,049
|$10,076
|$9,904
|$8,835
|$11,920
|$56,784
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,012
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$1,139
|$5,370
|Maintenance
|$3,066
|$1,466
|$1,672
|$974
|$4,219
|$11,398
|Repairs
|$1,409
|$1,507
|$1,624
|$1,747
|$1,880
|$8,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,499
|Financing
|$1,289
|$1,036
|$767
|$480
|$173
|$3,744
|Depreciation
|$5,398
|$2,584
|$2,274
|$2,015
|$1,808
|$14,078
|Fuel
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$2,050
|$2,111
|$2,174
|$10,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,407
|$9,673
|$9,508
|$8,482
|$11,443
|$54,512
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$996
|$4,699
|Maintenance
|$2,683
|$1,283
|$1,463
|$853
|$3,692
|$9,973
|Repairs
|$1,233
|$1,319
|$1,421
|$1,529
|$1,645
|$7,146
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,139
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$671
|$420
|$151
|$3,276
|Depreciation
|$4,723
|$2,261
|$1,990
|$1,763
|$1,582
|$12,319
|Fuel
|$1,691
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,903
|$8,974
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,481
|$8,464
|$8,319
|$7,421
|$10,013
|$47,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,172
|$1,207
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$6,220
|Maintenance
|$3,551
|$1,699
|$1,936
|$1,129
|$4,887
|$13,202
|Repairs
|$1,632
|$1,746
|$1,881
|$2,024
|$2,178
|$9,460
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,508
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,493
|$1,200
|$888
|$556
|$200
|$4,337
|Depreciation
|$6,252
|$2,993
|$2,634
|$2,334
|$2,095
|$16,307
|Fuel
|$2,238
|$2,305
|$2,374
|$2,445
|$2,519
|$11,880
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,846
|$11,205
|$11,013
|$9,825
|$13,255
|$63,144
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 ATS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:not available
