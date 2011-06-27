  1. Home
Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own

More about the 2016 ATS

Total 5-Year Ownership Costs

Near ZIP

ATS Sedan

Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$45,427*

Total Cash Price

$19,962

Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,692*

Total Cash Price

$25,352

Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$57,692*

Total Cash Price

$25,352

Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$49,970*

Total Cash Price

$21,958

Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$47,244*

Total Cash Price

$20,760

Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$64,052*

Total Cash Price

$28,146

Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$66,778*

Total Cash Price

$29,344

Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$64,961*

Total Cash Price

$28,546

Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$49,970*

Total Cash Price

$21,958

Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$60,872*

Total Cash Price

$26,749

Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$50,878*

Total Cash Price

$22,357

Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$55,421*

Total Cash Price

$24,354

Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$56,784*

Total Cash Price

$24,953

Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$54,512*

Total Cash Price

$23,954

Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

True Cost to Own

$47,698*

Total Cash Price

$20,960

Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

True Cost to Own

$63,144*

Total Cash Price

$27,747

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Total

Depreciation

$11,732

Taxes & Fees

$1,249

Financing

$3,120

Fuel

$8,547

Insurance

$4,475

Repairs

$6,806

Maintenance

$9,498

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$843$868$894$921$949$4,475
Maintenance$2,555$1,222$1,393$812$3,516$9,498
Repairs$1,174$1,256$1,353$1,456$1,567$6,806
Taxes & Fees$1,085$41$41$41$41$1,249
Financing$1,074$863$639$400$144$3,120
Depreciation$4,498$2,153$1,895$1,679$1,507$11,732
Fuel$1,610$1,658$1,708$1,759$1,812$8,547
True Cost to Own®$12,839$8,061$7,923$7,068$9,536$45,427

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,102$1,135$1,170$1,205$5,683
Maintenance$3,245$1,552$1,769$1,031$4,465$12,062
Repairs$1,491$1,595$1,718$1,849$1,990$8,644
Taxes & Fees$1,378$52$52$52$52$1,586
Financing$1,364$1,096$812$508$183$3,962
Depreciation$5,712$2,734$2,407$2,132$1,914$14,900
Fuel$2,045$2,106$2,169$2,234$2,301$10,855
True Cost to Own®$16,306$10,237$10,062$8,976$12,111$57,692

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,071$1,102$1,135$1,170$1,205$5,683
Maintenance$3,245$1,552$1,769$1,031$4,465$12,062
Repairs$1,491$1,595$1,718$1,849$1,990$8,644
Taxes & Fees$1,378$52$52$52$52$1,586
Financing$1,364$1,096$812$508$183$3,962
Depreciation$5,712$2,734$2,407$2,132$1,914$14,900
Fuel$2,045$2,106$2,169$2,234$2,301$10,855
True Cost to Own®$16,306$10,237$10,062$8,976$12,111$57,692

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$927$955$983$1,013$1,044$4,923
Maintenance$2,811$1,344$1,532$893$3,868$10,448
Repairs$1,291$1,382$1,488$1,602$1,724$7,487
Taxes & Fees$1,194$45$45$45$45$1,374
Financing$1,181$949$703$440$158$3,432
Depreciation$4,948$2,368$2,085$1,847$1,658$12,905
Fuel$1,771$1,824$1,879$1,935$1,993$9,402
True Cost to Own®$14,123$8,867$8,715$7,775$10,490$49,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$877$903$930$958$987$4,654
Maintenance$2,657$1,271$1,449$844$3,657$9,878
Repairs$1,221$1,306$1,407$1,514$1,630$7,078
Taxes & Fees$1,128$43$43$43$43$1,299
Financing$1,117$898$665$416$150$3,245
Depreciation$4,678$2,239$1,971$1,746$1,567$12,201
Fuel$1,674$1,724$1,776$1,829$1,884$8,889
True Cost to Own®$13,353$8,383$8,240$7,351$9,917$47,244

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,189$1,224$1,261$1,299$1,338$6,310
Maintenance$3,603$1,723$1,964$1,145$4,958$13,392
Repairs$1,655$1,771$1,908$2,053$2,209$9,596
Taxes & Fees$1,530$58$58$58$58$1,761
Financing$1,514$1,217$901$564$203$4,399
Depreciation$6,342$3,036$2,672$2,367$2,125$16,542
Fuel$2,270$2,338$2,408$2,480$2,555$12,051
True Cost to Own®$18,103$11,366$11,171$9,966$13,446$64,052

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,239$1,276$1,314$1,354$1,395$6,578
Maintenance$3,756$1,796$2,048$1,194$5,169$13,962
Repairs$1,726$1,846$1,989$2,140$2,303$10,005
Taxes & Fees$1,595$60$60$60$60$1,836
Financing$1,579$1,269$939$588$212$4,586
Depreciation$6,612$3,165$2,786$2,468$2,215$17,246
Fuel$2,367$2,437$2,511$2,586$2,664$12,564
True Cost to Own®$18,873$11,850$11,647$10,390$14,018$66,778

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,205$1,241$1,278$1,317$1,357$6,399
Maintenance$3,654$1,747$1,992$1,161$5,028$13,582
Repairs$1,679$1,796$1,935$2,082$2,241$9,733
Taxes & Fees$1,552$59$59$59$59$1,786
Financing$1,536$1,234$914$572$206$4,462
Depreciation$6,432$3,079$2,710$2,401$2,155$16,777
Fuel$2,302$2,371$2,442$2,515$2,591$12,222
True Cost to Own®$18,360$11,527$11,330$10,107$13,636$64,961

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$927$955$983$1,013$1,044$4,923
Maintenance$2,811$1,344$1,532$893$3,868$10,448
Repairs$1,291$1,382$1,488$1,602$1,724$7,487
Taxes & Fees$1,194$45$45$45$45$1,374
Financing$1,181$949$703$440$158$3,432
Depreciation$4,948$2,368$2,085$1,847$1,658$12,905
Fuel$1,771$1,824$1,879$1,935$1,993$9,402
True Cost to Own®$14,123$8,867$8,715$7,775$10,490$49,970

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,130$1,163$1,198$1,234$1,272$5,997
Maintenance$3,424$1,637$1,867$1,088$4,711$12,727
Repairs$1,573$1,683$1,813$1,951$2,100$9,120
Taxes & Fees$1,454$55$55$55$55$1,674
Financing$1,439$1,156$856$536$193$4,181
Depreciation$6,027$2,885$2,539$2,250$2,019$15,721
Fuel$2,157$2,222$2,289$2,357$2,428$11,453
True Cost to Own®$17,204$10,802$10,617$9,471$12,778$60,872

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$944$972$1,001$1,032$1,063$5,012
Maintenance$2,862$1,369$1,560$909$3,938$10,638
Repairs$1,315$1,407$1,515$1,631$1,755$7,623
Taxes & Fees$1,215$46$46$46$46$1,399
Financing$1,203$967$716$448$161$3,494
Depreciation$5,038$2,411$2,122$1,880$1,688$13,140
Fuel$1,803$1,857$1,913$1,970$2,029$9,573
True Cost to Own®$14,380$9,028$8,874$7,916$10,680$50,878

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,028$1,059$1,091$1,124$1,158$5,460
Maintenance$3,117$1,491$1,699$991$4,290$11,588
Repairs$1,432$1,532$1,651$1,776$1,912$8,303
Taxes & Fees$1,324$50$50$50$50$1,524
Financing$1,310$1,053$780$488$176$3,806
Depreciation$5,488$2,627$2,312$2,048$1,839$14,313
Fuel$1,964$2,023$2,084$2,146$2,211$10,427
True Cost to Own®$15,664$9,834$9,666$8,623$11,634$55,421

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,054$1,085$1,118$1,151$1,186$5,594
Maintenance$3,194$1,528$1,741$1,015$4,395$11,873
Repairs$1,468$1,570$1,691$1,820$1,959$8,508
Taxes & Fees$1,356$51$51$51$51$1,561
Financing$1,343$1,079$799$500$180$3,900
Depreciation$5,623$2,691$2,369$2,099$1,884$14,665
Fuel$2,013$2,073$2,135$2,199$2,265$10,684
True Cost to Own®$16,049$10,076$9,904$8,835$11,920$56,784

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,012$1,042$1,073$1,105$1,139$5,370
Maintenance$3,066$1,466$1,672$974$4,219$11,398
Repairs$1,409$1,507$1,624$1,747$1,880$8,167
Taxes & Fees$1,302$49$49$49$49$1,499
Financing$1,289$1,036$767$480$173$3,744
Depreciation$5,398$2,584$2,274$2,015$1,808$14,078
Fuel$1,932$1,990$2,050$2,111$2,174$10,256
True Cost to Own®$15,407$9,673$9,508$8,482$11,443$54,512

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$885$911$939$967$996$4,699
Maintenance$2,683$1,283$1,463$853$3,692$9,973
Repairs$1,233$1,319$1,421$1,529$1,645$7,146
Taxes & Fees$1,139$43$43$43$43$1,311
Financing$1,128$906$671$420$151$3,276
Depreciation$4,723$2,261$1,990$1,763$1,582$12,319
Fuel$1,691$1,741$1,793$1,847$1,903$8,974
True Cost to Own®$13,481$8,464$8,319$7,421$10,013$47,698

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown

Selected Model:

2016 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Year 1Year 2Year 3Year 4Year 5Total
Tax Credit$0$0$0$0$0$0
Insurance$1,172$1,207$1,243$1,280$1,319$6,220
Maintenance$3,551$1,699$1,936$1,129$4,887$13,202
Repairs$1,632$1,746$1,881$2,024$2,178$9,460
Taxes & Fees$1,508$57$57$57$57$1,736
Financing$1,493$1,200$888$556$200$4,337
Depreciation$6,252$2,993$2,634$2,334$2,095$16,307
Fuel$2,238$2,305$2,374$2,445$2,519$11,880
True Cost to Own®$17,846$11,205$11,013$9,825$13,255$63,144

*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.

Learn about the 2016 ATS

True Cost To Own®

Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.

The components of TCO® are depreciation, interest on financing, taxes and fees, insurance premiums, fuel, maintenance, repairs and any federal tax credit that may be available. In order to estimate certain mileage-dependent costs, we assume that vehicles will be driven 15,000 miles per year. For a used vehicle, we calculate the years the vehicle has been driven using the nominal difference between the current calendar year and the vehicle's model year, and assume that it was driven 15,000 miles during each of those years.

Note that TCO® is a comparative tool, not a predictive tool — your actual five-year cost of owning a particular vehicle will vary depending on your personal circumstances, such as your driving history and the number of miles you drive.

How We Calculate True Cost to Own®

The True Cost to Own® calculations use the following set of assumptions:

  • Ownership expenses are estimated for a five-year period
  • You will drive 15,000 miles per year
  • You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing
  • You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate
  • You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase
  • Your loan term is 60 months

Using proprietary formulas, we calculate the five-year costs for the seven cost categories that make up the TCO® (depreciation, insurance, financing, taxes & fees, fuel, maintenance and repairs). We also take into account any applicable federal tax credit.

Explanation of True Cost to Own® Terms

Total Cash Price

For new vehicles, the Total Cash Price displayed is the vehicle's True Market Value® (TMV®) price plus typically equipped options, destination charge, base tax and fees assessed by your state, and, if applicable, gas guzzler tax; less any widely available manufacturer-to-customer cash rebates. (However, we do not account for other types of cash rebates or incentives because of the variability of those offers and their eligibility requirements.) For used vehicles, the Total Cash Price shown is the sum of the vehicle's Private Party TMV® price in "clean" condition plus typically equipped options, and base tax and fees assessed by your state.

Depreciation

This is the amount by which the value of a vehicle declines from its purchase price to its estimated resale value. The purchase price employed is the vehicle's Total Cash Price, minus any taxes and fees included in that amount. We estimate the resale value assuming the vehicle will be in "clean" condition, will be driven 15,000 miles per year, and will be sold to a private party.

Insurance

This is the estimated average annual insurance premium in your state. The premium has been determined based on annual premium data for defined driver profiles and coverages (liability, comprehensive and collision) from a major national insurer. While this information is specific to vehicle make, model, model year and body type, your personal information is not taken into consideration and could greatly alter the actual premium quoted by an insurer. Factors that will affect your rate include your age, marital status, credit history, driving record, and the garaging address of your vehicle.

Financing

This is the interest expense on a loan in the amount of the Total Cash Price, assuming a 10% down payment and a loan term of 60 months. The interest rate used is the prevailing rate that banks and other direct automotive lenders are currently charging consumers in your geographic region who have above average credit scores.

Note: Even if you do not finance your vehicle, the inclusion of financing cost in determining True Cost to Own® is still appropriate because it reflects the estimated "opportunity cost" (i.e., the amount you may earn) if you invest the Purchase Price instead of using it to purchase the vehicle.

Taxes & Fees

This consists of the base sales (or use) taxes, license and registration fees in your state, and gas guzzler tax if applicable. These taxes and fees are often based on a percentage of the purchase price, and generally decrease as the vehicle ages and loses its value.

Note: the state sales/use tax rate that we use includes the average local and county taxes assessed in that state.

Fuel

This expense is based on the revised EPA mileage ratings, assuming consumption consists of 45% highway and 55% city driving and that the vehicle is equipped with the transmission that is standard equipment for that vehicle. Cost estimates are based on the current one-year moving average of self-service prices in your state, using regular unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers require regular; premium unleaded gasoline for vehicles whose manufacturers recommend or require premium; or diesel fuel for diesel vehicles.

Maintenance

This is the estimated expense of the two types of maintenance: scheduled and unscheduled. Scheduled maintenance is the performance of factory-recommended items at periodic mileage and/or calendar intervals. Unscheduled maintenance includes wheel alignment and the replacement of items such as the battery, brakes, headlamps, hoses, exhaust system parts, taillight/turn signal bulbs, tires and wiper blades/inserts. Estimated tire replacement costs are supplied to Edmunds.com by The Tire Rack, Inc.

Repairs

This is the estimated expense for repairs not covered by the vehicle manufacturer's warranties over the five years from the date of purchase, assuming 15,000 miles are driven annually. We estimate this expense based on the cost of a typical "zero deductible" extended warranty for the vehicle, minus the estimated amount of that cost that consists of the warranty provider's overhead and profit.

Federal Tax Credits

This is the tax credit that is provided for under the Energy Policy Act of 2005. A tax credit is subtracted directly from the total amount of federal tax you owe. The tax credit is for electric fuel vehicles.

The credit is only available to the original purchaser of a new, qualifying vehicle, and is subject to certain "phase out" rules that we take into consideration when computing TCO®. If a qualifying vehicle is leased to a consumer, the leasing company may claim the credit.

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

