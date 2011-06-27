Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Safety and Security Packageyes
Black Sport Appearance Packageyes
Sun and Sound Packageyes
Cadillac User Experience (CUE) and Navigationyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Cadillac Edition First Aid Kityes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Black Suede Shift Knobyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Black Chrome Sport Grilleyes
19" Sterling Silver Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
18" x 8.0" Forged Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Polished Finish Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Vehicle Coveryes
19" Satin Graphite Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Premium Painted Pocketsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3319 lbs.
Gross weight4405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Cocoa Bronze Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral w/Medium Cashmere Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
P225/45R17 90V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
