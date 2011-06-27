Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,762*
Total Cash Price
$19,888
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,762*
Total Cash Price
$19,888
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,967*
Total Cash Price
$17,226
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,970*
Total Cash Price
$15,660
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,569*
Total Cash Price
$16,286
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,358*
Total Cash Price
$22,081
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,756*
Total Cash Price
$23,020
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,157*
Total Cash Price
$22,394
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,967*
Total Cash Price
$17,226
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,560*
Total Cash Price
$20,984
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,766*
Total Cash Price
$17,539
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,763*
Total Cash Price
$19,105
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,963*
Total Cash Price
$19,575
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,964*
Total Cash Price
$18,792
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,969*
Total Cash Price
$16,443
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,558*
Total Cash Price
$21,767
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,765
|Maintenance
|$1,608
|$1,892
|$1,005
|$3,221
|$3,330
|$11,055
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$638
|$399
|$144
|$3,109
|Depreciation
|$4,959
|$2,214
|$1,948
|$1,727
|$1,551
|$12,399
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,911
|$9,379
|$8,207
|$10,180
|$10,085
|$50,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$5,765
|Maintenance
|$1,608
|$1,892
|$1,005
|$3,221
|$3,330
|$11,055
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,095
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,303
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$638
|$399
|$144
|$3,109
|Depreciation
|$4,959
|$2,214
|$1,948
|$1,727
|$1,551
|$12,399
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,911
|$9,379
|$8,207
|$10,180
|$10,085
|$50,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$1,393
|$1,639
|$870
|$2,790
|$2,884
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$948
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,129
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$124
|$2,693
|Depreciation
|$4,296
|$1,917
|$1,687
|$1,496
|$1,343
|$10,739
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,183
|$8,124
|$7,108
|$8,818
|$8,735
|$43,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,490
|$791
|$2,536
|$2,622
|$8,705
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,026
|Financing
|$842
|$677
|$502
|$314
|$113
|$2,448
|Depreciation
|$3,905
|$1,743
|$1,534
|$1,360
|$1,221
|$9,763
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,166
|$7,385
|$6,462
|$8,016
|$7,941
|$39,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$889
|$916
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$4,721
|Maintenance
|$1,317
|$1,550
|$823
|$2,637
|$2,727
|$9,053
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,067
|Financing
|$876
|$704
|$522
|$327
|$118
|$2,546
|Depreciation
|$4,061
|$1,813
|$1,595
|$1,414
|$1,270
|$10,154
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,573
|$7,680
|$6,720
|$8,337
|$8,259
|$41,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,206
|$1,242
|$1,279
|$1,317
|$1,356
|$6,400
|Maintenance
|$1,785
|$2,101
|$1,115
|$3,576
|$3,697
|$12,274
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,447
|Financing
|$1,187
|$955
|$708
|$443
|$159
|$3,452
|Depreciation
|$5,506
|$2,458
|$2,163
|$1,918
|$1,722
|$13,766
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,334
|$10,413
|$9,111
|$11,303
|$11,197
|$56,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,333
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$6,672
|Maintenance
|$1,861
|$2,190
|$1,163
|$3,728
|$3,854
|$12,796
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,827
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,508
|Financing
|$1,238
|$995
|$738
|$462
|$166
|$3,599
|Depreciation
|$5,740
|$2,562
|$2,255
|$1,999
|$1,795
|$14,352
|Fuel
|$1,870
|$1,926
|$1,983
|$2,043
|$2,105
|$9,927
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,944
|$10,856
|$9,499
|$11,784
|$11,673
|$58,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$6,491
|Maintenance
|$1,810
|$2,131
|$1,131
|$3,626
|$3,749
|$12,448
|Repairs
|$1,665
|$1,777
|$1,913
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,233
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,467
|Financing
|$1,204
|$968
|$718
|$449
|$162
|$3,501
|Depreciation
|$5,584
|$2,492
|$2,194
|$1,945
|$1,746
|$13,961
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,873
|$1,929
|$1,988
|$2,048
|$9,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,537
|$10,561
|$9,241
|$11,463
|$11,356
|$57,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$941
|$969
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,058
|$4,993
|Maintenance
|$1,393
|$1,639
|$870
|$2,790
|$2,884
|$9,576
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$948
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,129
|Financing
|$926
|$745
|$552
|$345
|$124
|$2,693
|Depreciation
|$4,296
|$1,917
|$1,687
|$1,496
|$1,343
|$10,739
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,183
|$8,124
|$7,108
|$8,818
|$8,735
|$43,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,146
|$1,181
|$1,215
|$1,252
|$1,289
|$6,082
|Maintenance
|$1,696
|$1,997
|$1,060
|$3,398
|$3,513
|$11,665
|Repairs
|$1,560
|$1,666
|$1,793
|$1,931
|$2,077
|$9,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,128
|$907
|$673
|$421
|$151
|$3,280
|Depreciation
|$5,233
|$2,336
|$2,056
|$1,822
|$1,636
|$13,082
|Fuel
|$1,704
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,863
|$1,919
|$9,049
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,622
|$9,896
|$8,659
|$10,741
|$10,641
|$53,560
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$958
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$5,084
|Maintenance
|$1,418
|$1,669
|$886
|$2,840
|$2,937
|$9,750
|Repairs
|$1,304
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,614
|$1,736
|$7,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,149
|Financing
|$943
|$758
|$562
|$352
|$127
|$2,742
|Depreciation
|$4,374
|$1,952
|$1,718
|$1,523
|$1,368
|$10,935
|Fuel
|$1,425
|$1,467
|$1,511
|$1,557
|$1,604
|$7,563
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,386
|$8,271
|$7,237
|$8,978
|$8,894
|$44,766
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,043
|$1,075
|$1,107
|$1,139
|$1,174
|$5,538
|Maintenance
|$1,545
|$1,818
|$965
|$3,094
|$3,199
|$10,620
|Repairs
|$1,420
|$1,516
|$1,632
|$1,758
|$1,891
|$8,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,052
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,252
|Financing
|$1,027
|$826
|$612
|$383
|$138
|$2,987
|Depreciation
|$4,764
|$2,126
|$1,871
|$1,659
|$1,490
|$11,911
|Fuel
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$1,696
|$1,747
|$8,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,403
|$9,010
|$7,884
|$9,780
|$9,688
|$48,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$5,674
|Maintenance
|$1,583
|$1,863
|$989
|$3,170
|$3,278
|$10,881
|Repairs
|$1,455
|$1,554
|$1,673
|$1,801
|$1,938
|$8,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,078
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,283
|Financing
|$1,053
|$846
|$628
|$393
|$141
|$3,060
|Depreciation
|$4,881
|$2,179
|$1,918
|$1,700
|$1,526
|$12,204
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,686
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,441
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,708
|$9,231
|$8,078
|$10,020
|$9,926
|$49,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$5,447
|Maintenance
|$1,519
|$1,788
|$949
|$3,043
|$3,146
|$10,446
|Repairs
|$1,397
|$1,492
|$1,606
|$1,729
|$1,860
|$8,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,034
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,231
|Financing
|$1,010
|$812
|$602
|$377
|$136
|$2,938
|Depreciation
|$4,686
|$2,092
|$1,841
|$1,632
|$1,465
|$11,716
|Fuel
|$1,526
|$1,572
|$1,619
|$1,668
|$1,718
|$8,104
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,199
|$8,862
|$7,754
|$9,619
|$9,529
|$47,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$898
|$925
|$952
|$981
|$1,010
|$4,766
|Maintenance
|$1,329
|$1,565
|$831
|$2,663
|$2,753
|$9,140
|Repairs
|$1,222
|$1,305
|$1,405
|$1,513
|$1,628
|$7,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$905
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,077
|Financing
|$884
|$711
|$527
|$330
|$119
|$2,570
|Depreciation
|$4,100
|$1,830
|$1,611
|$1,428
|$1,282
|$10,251
|Fuel
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,416
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$7,091
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,674
|$7,754
|$6,785
|$8,417
|$8,338
|$41,969
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,225
|$1,261
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$6,309
|Maintenance
|$1,760
|$2,071
|$1,099
|$3,525
|$3,645
|$12,100
|Repairs
|$1,618
|$1,728
|$1,860
|$2,003
|$2,155
|$9,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,426
|Financing
|$1,170
|$941
|$698
|$436
|$157
|$3,403
|Depreciation
|$5,428
|$2,423
|$2,132
|$1,890
|$1,697
|$13,571
|Fuel
|$1,768
|$1,821
|$1,875
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$9,387
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,131
|$10,265
|$8,982
|$11,142
|$11,038
|$55,558
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 ATS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:not available
