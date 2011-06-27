  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac ATS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Cadillac ATS Standard Features & Specs

More about the 2014 ATS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,065
See ATS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,065
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,065
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Cadillac User Experience (CUE) and Surround Soundyes
Advanced Security Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,065
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,065
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Black Suede Steering Wheelyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Black Suede Shift Knobyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Okapi Stripe Designer Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,065
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,065
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,065
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Premium Painted Pocketsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Black Chrome Sport Grilleyes
Power Sunroofyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
Wheel Locksyes
17" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.4 cu.ft.
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3319 lbs.
Gross weight4405 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
EPA interior volume101.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Opulent Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Caramel w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,065
All season tiresyes
P225/45R17 90H tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,065
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,065
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See ATS Inventory

Related Used 2014 Cadillac ATS Standard info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles