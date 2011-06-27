Used 2014 Cadillac ATS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,962*
Total Cash Price
$17,236
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,962*
Total Cash Price
$17,236
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,943*
Total Cash Price
$14,929
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,819*
Total Cash Price
$14,115
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,918*
Total Cash Price
$19,137
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,042*
Total Cash Price
$19,951
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,626*
Total Cash Price
$19,408
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,943*
Total Cash Price
$14,929
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,440*
Total Cash Price
$18,186
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,403*
Total Cash Price
$13,572
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,651*
Total Cash Price
$15,201
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,192*
Total Cash Price
$16,558
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,254*
Total Cash Price
$16,965
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,484*
Total Cash Price
$16,286
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,173*
Total Cash Price
$14,251
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,210*
Total Cash Price
$18,865
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$6,109
|Maintenance
|$1,457
|$508
|$2,723
|$730
|$2,112
|$7,530
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,165
|Financing
|$927
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$126
|$2,695
|Depreciation
|$4,122
|$1,946
|$1,712
|$1,518
|$1,363
|$10,660
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,645
|$7,615
|$9,606
|$7,431
|$8,665
|$44,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,220
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$6,109
|Maintenance
|$1,457
|$508
|$2,723
|$730
|$2,112
|$7,530
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$956
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,165
|Financing
|$927
|$745
|$551
|$345
|$126
|$2,695
|Depreciation
|$4,122
|$1,946
|$1,712
|$1,518
|$1,363
|$10,660
|Fuel
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,648
|$1,698
|$1,749
|$8,249
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,645
|$7,615
|$9,606
|$7,431
|$8,665
|$44,962
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$1,262
|$440
|$2,358
|$633
|$1,829
|$6,522
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,009
|Financing
|$803
|$646
|$477
|$299
|$109
|$2,334
|Depreciation
|$3,571
|$1,685
|$1,483
|$1,315
|$1,180
|$9,233
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,086
|$6,596
|$8,320
|$6,436
|$7,505
|$38,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$5,002
|Maintenance
|$1,193
|$416
|$2,230
|$598
|$1,730
|$6,166
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$783
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$954
|Financing
|$759
|$610
|$451
|$283
|$103
|$2,207
|Depreciation
|$3,376
|$1,593
|$1,402
|$1,243
|$1,116
|$8,730
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,536
|$6,236
|$7,867
|$6,085
|$7,096
|$36,819
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,277
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$6,782
|Maintenance
|$1,617
|$564
|$3,023
|$811
|$2,345
|$8,360
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,062
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,293
|Financing
|$1,029
|$828
|$612
|$384
|$140
|$2,992
|Depreciation
|$4,577
|$2,160
|$1,901
|$1,685
|$1,513
|$11,836
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,928
|$8,454
|$10,665
|$8,250
|$9,620
|$49,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$1,413
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$7,071
|Maintenance
|$1,686
|$588
|$3,152
|$845
|$2,445
|$8,716
|Repairs
|$1,711
|$1,827
|$1,967
|$2,118
|$2,279
|$9,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,107
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,348
|Financing
|$1,073
|$863
|$638
|$400
|$146
|$3,119
|Depreciation
|$4,772
|$2,252
|$1,982
|$1,757
|$1,577
|$12,339
|Fuel
|$1,798
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,965
|$2,024
|$9,548
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,478
|$8,814
|$11,119
|$8,601
|$10,030
|$52,042
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$6,878
|Maintenance
|$1,640
|$572
|$3,066
|$822
|$2,378
|$8,478
|Repairs
|$1,665
|$1,777
|$1,913
|$2,061
|$2,217
|$9,632
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,311
|Financing
|$1,044
|$839
|$621
|$389
|$142
|$3,034
|Depreciation
|$4,642
|$2,191
|$1,928
|$1,709
|$1,534
|$12,003
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,912
|$1,969
|$9,288
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,112
|$8,574
|$10,817
|$8,367
|$9,757
|$50,626
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$5,291
|Maintenance
|$1,262
|$440
|$2,358
|$633
|$1,829
|$6,522
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$828
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,009
|Financing
|$803
|$646
|$477
|$299
|$109
|$2,334
|Depreciation
|$3,571
|$1,685
|$1,483
|$1,315
|$1,180
|$9,233
|Fuel
|$1,345
|$1,386
|$1,428
|$1,471
|$1,515
|$7,145
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,086
|$6,596
|$8,320
|$6,436
|$7,505
|$38,943
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,214
|$1,250
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$6,445
|Maintenance
|$1,537
|$536
|$2,873
|$771
|$2,228
|$7,945
|Repairs
|$1,560
|$1,666
|$1,793
|$1,931
|$2,077
|$9,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,009
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,229
|Financing
|$978
|$787
|$582
|$364
|$133
|$2,843
|Depreciation
|$4,350
|$2,053
|$1,806
|$1,601
|$1,438
|$11,248
|Fuel
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,792
|$1,845
|$8,703
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,286
|$8,035
|$10,136
|$7,840
|$9,143
|$47,440
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$906
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,020
|$4,810
|Maintenance
|$1,147
|$400
|$2,144
|$575
|$1,663
|$5,929
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$753
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$917
|Financing
|$730
|$587
|$434
|$272
|$99
|$2,122
|Depreciation
|$3,246
|$1,532
|$1,348
|$1,195
|$1,073
|$8,394
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,169
|$5,996
|$7,564
|$5,851
|$6,823
|$35,403
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$5,387
|Maintenance
|$1,285
|$448
|$2,401
|$644
|$1,863
|$6,640
|Repairs
|$1,304
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,614
|$1,736
|$7,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,027
|Financing
|$818
|$657
|$486
|$305
|$111
|$2,377
|Depreciation
|$3,636
|$1,716
|$1,510
|$1,338
|$1,202
|$9,401
|Fuel
|$1,370
|$1,411
|$1,454
|$1,497
|$1,542
|$7,274
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,269
|$6,716
|$8,472
|$6,553
|$7,642
|$39,651
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,105
|$1,138
|$1,172
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$5,868
|Maintenance
|$1,399
|$488
|$2,616
|$702
|$2,029
|$7,233
|Repairs
|$1,420
|$1,516
|$1,632
|$1,758
|$1,891
|$8,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,119
|Financing
|$891
|$716
|$529
|$332
|$121
|$2,589
|Depreciation
|$3,960
|$1,869
|$1,645
|$1,458
|$1,309
|$10,241
|Fuel
|$1,492
|$1,537
|$1,584
|$1,631
|$1,680
|$7,924
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,186
|$7,315
|$9,228
|$7,138
|$8,324
|$43,192
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,013
|Maintenance
|$1,434
|$500
|$2,680
|$719
|$2,079
|$7,411
|Repairs
|$1,455
|$1,554
|$1,673
|$1,801
|$1,938
|$8,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$941
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,146
|Financing
|$913
|$734
|$543
|$340
|$124
|$2,653
|Depreciation
|$4,058
|$1,915
|$1,685
|$1,494
|$1,341
|$10,493
|Fuel
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$1,623
|$1,671
|$1,721
|$8,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,461
|$7,495
|$9,455
|$7,314
|$8,529
|$44,254
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$5,772
|Maintenance
|$1,376
|$480
|$2,573
|$690
|$1,996
|$7,115
|Repairs
|$1,397
|$1,492
|$1,606
|$1,729
|$1,860
|$8,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$904
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,100
|Financing
|$876
|$704
|$521
|$326
|$119
|$2,546
|Depreciation
|$3,895
|$1,838
|$1,618
|$1,434
|$1,288
|$10,073
|Fuel
|$1,468
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$7,794
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,003
|$7,195
|$9,077
|$7,021
|$8,188
|$42,484
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$951
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$5,051
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$420
|$2,251
|$604
|$1,746
|$6,225
|Repairs
|$1,222
|$1,305
|$1,405
|$1,513
|$1,628
|$7,073
|Taxes & Fees
|$791
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$963
|Financing
|$767
|$616
|$456
|$286
|$104
|$2,228
|Depreciation
|$3,408
|$1,609
|$1,415
|$1,255
|$1,127
|$8,814
|Fuel
|$1,284
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$1,404
|$1,446
|$6,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,627
|$6,296
|$7,942
|$6,144
|$7,164
|$37,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 ATS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$6,686
|Maintenance
|$1,594
|$556
|$2,980
|$799
|$2,312
|$8,241
|Repairs
|$1,618
|$1,728
|$1,860
|$2,003
|$2,155
|$9,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,047
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$603
|$378
|$138
|$2,950
|Depreciation
|$4,512
|$2,129
|$1,874
|$1,661
|$1,491
|$11,668
|Fuel
|$1,700
|$1,751
|$1,804
|$1,858
|$1,914
|$9,028
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,745
|$8,334
|$10,514
|$8,133
|$9,484
|$49,210
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 ATS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac ATS in Virginia is:not available
