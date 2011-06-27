  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac ATS Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2013 ATS
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Advanced Security Packageyes
Driver Assist Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Highway Safety Kityes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
18" x 8.0" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track59.5 in.
Length182.8 in.
Curb weight3543 lbs.
Gross weight4654 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume101.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Summer Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Morello Red w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Light Platinum w/Brownstone Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Caramel w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
P225/40R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
