  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS-V
  4. Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 ATS-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$62,895
See ATS-V Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$62,895
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Torque445 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower464 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$62,895
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Safety and Security Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Track Performance Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
Protection Packageyes
Carbon Black Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$62,895
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$62,895
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Head-Up Displayyes
Recaro Performance Seatsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Premium V-Series Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Sueded Microfiber Steering Wheelyes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Highway Safety Kityes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Cadillac CUE and Navigationyes
Performance Data and Video Recorderyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$62,895
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,895
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$62,895
18" After Midnight Dark Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
18" Polished Finish Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Sunroofyes
Base Splitteryes
Black Chrome V-Series Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Red Brembo Calipersyes
Vehicle Cover w/V-Series Cadillac logoyes
Dark Gold Brembo Calipersyes
No Splitteryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Length184.7 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Vector Blue Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Velocity Red
  • Crystal White Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black w/Saffron Inserts, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Seatbacks, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$62,895
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/35R Z tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$62,895
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$62,895
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See ATS-V Inventory

Related Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles