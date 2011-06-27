  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac ATS Coupe
  4. 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Base Features & Specs

More about the 2019 ATS Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.0/464.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,395
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,395
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,395
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,395
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,395
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
V-Sport Logo Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Sill Plates w/V-Performance Logoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,395
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,395
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front head room37.6 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
18" x 8.0" Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Chrome Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight4330 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Exterior Colors
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Stellar Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,395
P255/35R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,395
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,395
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.

Related 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars