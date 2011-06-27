2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Coupe
Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,314*
Total Cash Price
$50,688
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,314*
Total Cash Price
$50,688
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,365*
Total Cash Price
$39,912
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,902*
Total Cash Price
$43,903
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,580*
Total Cash Price
$41,508
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,065*
Total Cash Price
$56,276
2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,387*
Total Cash Price
$58,671
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$6,238
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,309
|$1,389
|$4,110
|$3,546
|$11,271
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,110
|$1,704
|$2,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,290
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,193
|$1,622
|$1,016
|$367
|$7,924
|Depreciation
|$12,177
|$4,484
|$3,664
|$4,106
|$3,588
|$28,019
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,279
|$11,524
|$10,323
|$14,103
|$13,085
|$70,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$1,246
|$1,290
|$1,335
|$6,238
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,309
|$1,389
|$4,110
|$3,546
|$11,271
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,110
|$1,704
|$2,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,082
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,290
|Financing
|$2,725
|$2,193
|$1,622
|$1,016
|$367
|$7,924
|Depreciation
|$12,177
|$4,484
|$3,664
|$4,106
|$3,588
|$28,019
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,279
|$11,524
|$10,323
|$14,103
|$13,085
|$70,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$916
|$948
|$981
|$1,016
|$1,051
|$4,912
|Maintenance
|$722
|$1,031
|$1,094
|$3,236
|$2,792
|$8,875
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$874
|$1,342
|$2,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,639
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,803
|Financing
|$2,146
|$1,727
|$1,277
|$800
|$289
|$6,239
|Depreciation
|$9,588
|$3,531
|$2,885
|$3,233
|$2,825
|$22,062
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,755
|$9,074
|$8,128
|$11,105
|$10,303
|$55,365
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,043
|$1,079
|$1,118
|$1,156
|$5,403
|Maintenance
|$794
|$1,134
|$1,203
|$3,560
|$3,071
|$9,763
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$961
|$1,476
|$2,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,803
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,983
|Financing
|$2,361
|$1,900
|$1,405
|$880
|$318
|$6,863
|Depreciation
|$10,547
|$3,884
|$3,174
|$3,556
|$3,108
|$24,268
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,431
|$9,981
|$8,941
|$12,216
|$11,333
|$60,902
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$953
|$986
|$1,020
|$1,057
|$1,093
|$5,108
|Maintenance
|$751
|$1,072
|$1,138
|$3,365
|$2,904
|$9,230
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$909
|$1,396
|$2,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,705
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,875
|Financing
|$2,232
|$1,796
|$1,328
|$832
|$301
|$6,489
|Depreciation
|$9,972
|$3,672
|$3,000
|$3,362
|$2,938
|$22,944
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,425
|$9,437
|$8,453
|$11,549
|$10,715
|$57,580
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,292
|$1,337
|$1,383
|$1,433
|$1,482
|$6,926
|Maintenance
|$1,018
|$1,454
|$1,543
|$4,563
|$3,937
|$12,514
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,232
|$1,892
|$3,125
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,311
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,542
|Financing
|$3,026
|$2,435
|$1,801
|$1,128
|$407
|$8,797
|Depreciation
|$13,519
|$4,979
|$4,068
|$4,559
|$3,983
|$31,107
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,625
|$12,794
|$11,460
|$15,658
|$14,527
|$78,065
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,394
|$1,442
|$1,494
|$1,545
|$7,221
|Maintenance
|$1,061
|$1,516
|$1,608
|$4,757
|$4,104
|$13,046
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,285
|$1,973
|$3,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,409
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,650
|Financing
|$3,155
|$2,539
|$1,877
|$1,176
|$425
|$9,171
|Depreciation
|$14,094
|$5,191
|$4,241
|$4,753
|$4,153
|$32,431
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,630
|$13,339
|$11,948
|$16,324
|$15,145
|$81,387
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
