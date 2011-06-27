  1. Home
Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2018 ATS Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/496.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,695
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Performance Exhaust and Engine Cover Packageyes
V-Sport Performance Suspension Upgrade Packageyes
Safety and Security Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
Winter Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,695
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,695
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,695
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Brushed Aluminum Sport Pedal Cover Setyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dark Olive Ash Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Black Suede Steering Wheelyes
Cargo Netyes
V-Sport Logo Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Sill Plates w/V-Sport Logoyes
Odor/Particulate Cabin Filteryes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Red Accented Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,695
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,695
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.1 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Rear head room35.1 in.
Rear hip Room44.5 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Rear shoulder room51.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,695
18" x 8.0" Ultra Bright Machined-Finish Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Body-Color V-Series Rear Spoileryes
Power Sunroofyes
19" Ultra-Bright Machined Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Chrome Rear Trimyes
Wheel Locksyes
Vehicle Coveryes
V-Sport Logo Engine Coveryes
Black Chrome Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight3418 lbs.
Gross weight4169 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume94.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Exterior Colors
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Black Raven
Interior Colors
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Morello Red w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,695
P255/35R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,695
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles