Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Coupe
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,749*
Total Cash Price
$32,864
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,451*
Total Cash Price
$41,737
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,451*
Total Cash Price
$41,737
2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,824*
Total Cash Price
$36,150
Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,779*
Total Cash Price
$34,179
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,556*
Total Cash Price
$46,338
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,601*
Total Cash Price
$48,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,123
|Maintenance
|$634
|$1,080
|$3,127
|$1,320
|$2,013
|$8,174
|Repairs
|$0
|$786
|$1,208
|$1,302
|$1,401
|$4,697
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,756
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,920
|Financing
|$1,767
|$1,422
|$1,052
|$658
|$238
|$5,137
|Depreciation
|$6,713
|$3,367
|$2,961
|$2,625
|$2,356
|$18,022
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,281
|$9,179
|$10,947
|$8,580
|$8,762
|$50,749
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$805
|$1,372
|$3,971
|$1,676
|$2,557
|$10,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,230
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,244
|$1,806
|$1,336
|$836
|$302
|$6,524
|Depreciation
|$8,526
|$4,276
|$3,760
|$3,334
|$2,992
|$22,888
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,867
|$11,657
|$13,903
|$10,897
|$11,128
|$64,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$805
|$1,372
|$3,971
|$1,676
|$2,557
|$10,381
|Repairs
|$0
|$998
|$1,534
|$1,654
|$1,779
|$5,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,230
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,438
|Financing
|$2,244
|$1,806
|$1,336
|$836
|$302
|$6,524
|Depreciation
|$8,526
|$4,276
|$3,760
|$3,334
|$2,992
|$22,888
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,867
|$11,657
|$13,903
|$10,897
|$11,128
|$64,451
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$697
|$1,188
|$3,440
|$1,452
|$2,214
|$8,991
|Repairs
|$0
|$865
|$1,329
|$1,432
|$1,541
|$5,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,932
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,944
|$1,564
|$1,157
|$724
|$262
|$5,651
|Depreciation
|$7,384
|$3,704
|$3,257
|$2,888
|$2,592
|$19,824
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,609
|$10,097
|$12,042
|$9,438
|$9,638
|$55,824
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,328
|Maintenance
|$659
|$1,123
|$3,252
|$1,373
|$2,094
|$8,501
|Repairs
|$0
|$817
|$1,256
|$1,354
|$1,457
|$4,885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,826
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,997
|Financing
|$1,838
|$1,479
|$1,094
|$684
|$248
|$5,342
|Depreciation
|$6,982
|$3,502
|$3,079
|$2,730
|$2,450
|$18,743
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,812
|$9,546
|$11,385
|$8,923
|$9,112
|$52,779
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,223
|Maintenance
|$894
|$1,523
|$4,409
|$1,861
|$2,838
|$11,525
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,108
|$1,703
|$1,836
|$1,975
|$6,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,476
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,707
|Financing
|$2,491
|$2,005
|$1,483
|$928
|$336
|$7,243
|Depreciation
|$9,465
|$4,747
|$4,175
|$3,701
|$3,322
|$25,411
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,726
|$12,942
|$15,435
|$12,098
|$12,354
|$71,556
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,531
|Maintenance
|$932
|$1,588
|$4,597
|$1,940
|$2,959
|$12,016
|Repairs
|$0
|$1,155
|$1,776
|$1,914
|$2,059
|$6,905
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,581
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,822
|Financing
|$2,597
|$2,090
|$1,546
|$967
|$350
|$7,551
|Depreciation
|$9,868
|$4,949
|$4,353
|$3,859
|$3,463
|$26,492
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,523
|$13,493
|$16,092
|$12,613
|$12,880
|$74,601
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 ATS Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Cadillac ATS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019