Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Sporty but has the worst transmission!
I love the look and road hugging performance. This vehicle's turbo 4cyl. is very fast. It can stand up to much bigger and more powerful engines. The 8A transmission is the most unreliable and hard shifting piece of junk I have owned. It makes all sorts of noises at idle, of which two dealers can't seem to repair. The 8A's hard and erratic shifting makes me regret purchasing this car. Countless futile trips to the dealer have added to my frustration. GM uses this transmission in several of its models, so these problems aren't exclusive to my ATS. GM please fix, I really like my car, just not the transmission. Update: As of today, 7/11/2019,my car is back at the dealer and has been for over 3 weeks awaiting major repairs. GM/Cadillac has really spoiled my desire for every owning or recommending another Cadillac!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ATS Coupe
Related Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner