Used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Coupe
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,351*
Total Cash Price
$30,161
2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,756*
Total Cash Price
$38,304
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,756*
Total Cash Price
$38,304
Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,686*
Total Cash Price
$33,177
2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,485*
Total Cash Price
$31,367
Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$75,225*
Total Cash Price
$42,527
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,426*
Total Cash Price
$44,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$1,086
|$5,123
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$3,082
|$1,289
|$1,539
|$3,657
|$10,629
|Repairs
|$772
|$1,177
|$1,270
|$1,368
|$1,470
|$6,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,615
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,779
|Financing
|$1,622
|$1,305
|$965
|$604
|$219
|$4,715
|Depreciation
|$6,540
|$3,224
|$2,838
|$2,514
|$2,256
|$17,372
|Fuel
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$1,534
|$1,580
|$1,627
|$7,676
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,022
|$11,312
|$8,961
|$8,700
|$10,356
|$53,351
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$3,914
|$1,637
|$1,955
|$4,644
|$13,499
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,051
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,060
|$1,657
|$1,226
|$767
|$278
|$5,988
|Depreciation
|$8,306
|$4,094
|$3,604
|$3,193
|$2,865
|$22,062
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,808
|$14,366
|$11,380
|$11,049
|$13,152
|$67,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$6,506
|Maintenance
|$1,349
|$3,914
|$1,637
|$1,955
|$4,644
|$13,499
|Repairs
|$980
|$1,495
|$1,613
|$1,737
|$1,867
|$7,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,051
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,259
|Financing
|$2,060
|$1,657
|$1,226
|$767
|$278
|$5,988
|Depreciation
|$8,306
|$4,094
|$3,604
|$3,193
|$2,865
|$22,062
|Fuel
|$1,836
|$1,891
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,066
|$9,749
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,808
|$14,366
|$11,380
|$11,049
|$13,152
|$67,756
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,062
|$1,093
|$1,126
|$1,159
|$1,195
|$5,635
|Maintenance
|$1,168
|$3,390
|$1,418
|$1,693
|$4,023
|$11,692
|Repairs
|$849
|$1,295
|$1,397
|$1,505
|$1,617
|$6,663
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,777
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,957
|Financing
|$1,784
|$1,436
|$1,062
|$664
|$241
|$5,187
|Depreciation
|$7,194
|$3,546
|$3,122
|$2,765
|$2,482
|$19,109
|Fuel
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$1,790
|$8,444
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,424
|$12,443
|$9,857
|$9,570
|$11,392
|$58,686
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$1,065
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$5,328
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$3,205
|$1,341
|$1,601
|$3,803
|$11,054
|Repairs
|$803
|$1,224
|$1,321
|$1,423
|$1,529
|$6,299
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,680
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,850
|Financing
|$1,687
|$1,357
|$1,004
|$628
|$228
|$4,904
|Depreciation
|$6,802
|$3,353
|$2,952
|$2,615
|$2,346
|$18,067
|Fuel
|$1,504
|$1,549
|$1,595
|$1,643
|$1,692
|$7,983
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,583
|$11,764
|$9,319
|$9,048
|$10,770
|$55,485
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$1,444
|$1,486
|$1,531
|$7,223
|Maintenance
|$1,497
|$4,346
|$1,817
|$2,170
|$5,156
|$14,987
|Repairs
|$1,089
|$1,660
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,073
|$8,540
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,277
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,508
|Financing
|$2,287
|$1,840
|$1,361
|$852
|$309
|$6,648
|Depreciation
|$9,221
|$4,546
|$4,002
|$3,545
|$3,181
|$24,495
|Fuel
|$2,039
|$2,099
|$2,163
|$2,228
|$2,294
|$10,823
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,771
|$15,950
|$12,635
|$12,267
|$14,602
|$75,225
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,419
|$1,461
|$1,505
|$1,549
|$1,596
|$7,531
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$4,531
|$1,895
|$2,262
|$5,376
|$15,625
|Repairs
|$1,135
|$1,730
|$1,867
|$2,011
|$2,161
|$8,904
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,374
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,615
|Financing
|$2,384
|$1,918
|$1,419
|$888
|$322
|$6,931
|Depreciation
|$9,614
|$4,739
|$4,172
|$3,696
|$3,316
|$25,537
|Fuel
|$2,126
|$2,189
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$2,392
|$11,284
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,612
|$16,629
|$13,173
|$12,789
|$15,223
|$78,426
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
