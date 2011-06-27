Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,915
|$26,610
|$29,444
|Clean
|$23,161
|$25,759
|$28,483
|Average
|$21,654
|$24,058
|$26,561
|Rough
|$20,147
|$22,357
|$24,639
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,035
|$27,798
|$30,704
|Clean
|$24,246
|$26,910
|$29,702
|Average
|$22,669
|$25,133
|$27,698
|Rough
|$21,091
|$23,355
|$25,693
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,088
|$23,717
|$26,480
|Clean
|$20,424
|$22,959
|$25,616
|Average
|$19,095
|$21,443
|$23,887
|Rough
|$17,765
|$19,927
|$22,158
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,844
|$28,877
|$32,067
|Clean
|$25,030
|$27,954
|$31,020
|Average
|$23,401
|$26,108
|$28,927
|Rough
|$21,772
|$24,262
|$26,833
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,897
|$21,160
|$23,540
|Clean
|$18,302
|$20,483
|$22,772
|Average
|$17,111
|$19,131
|$21,235
|Rough
|$15,920
|$17,778
|$19,698
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,915
|$24,480
|$27,179
|Clean
|$21,224
|$23,698
|$26,292
|Average
|$19,843
|$22,133
|$24,518
|Rough
|$18,462
|$20,568
|$22,743
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,484
|$21,652
|$23,933
|Clean
|$18,870
|$20,960
|$23,152
|Average
|$17,642
|$19,576
|$21,590
|Rough
|$16,414
|$18,191
|$20,027