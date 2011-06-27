  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,915$26,610$29,444
Clean$23,161$25,759$28,483
Average$21,654$24,058$26,561
Rough$20,147$22,357$24,639
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,035$27,798$30,704
Clean$24,246$26,910$29,702
Average$22,669$25,133$27,698
Rough$21,091$23,355$25,693
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,088$23,717$26,480
Clean$20,424$22,959$25,616
Average$19,095$21,443$23,887
Rough$17,765$19,927$22,158
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Premium Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,844$28,877$32,067
Clean$25,030$27,954$31,020
Average$23,401$26,108$28,927
Rough$21,772$24,262$26,833
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,897$21,160$23,540
Clean$18,302$20,483$22,772
Average$17,111$19,131$21,235
Rough$15,920$17,778$19,698
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,915$24,480$27,179
Clean$21,224$23,698$26,292
Average$19,843$22,133$24,518
Rough$18,462$20,568$22,743
2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,484$21,652$23,933
Clean$18,870$20,960$23,152
Average$17,642$19,576$21,590
Rough$16,414$18,191$20,027
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,302 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,483 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Cadillac ATS Coupe is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,302 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,483 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,302 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,483 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe ranges from $15,920 to $23,540, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Cadillac ATS Coupe is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.