Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ATS Coupe
Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,933*
Total Cash Price
$22,512
Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,145*
Total Cash Price
$28,590
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,145*
Total Cash Price
$28,590
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,826*
Total Cash Price
$24,763
Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,890*
Total Cash Price
$23,412
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,996*
Total Cash Price
$31,742
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,932*
Total Cash Price
$33,093
Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,974*
Total Cash Price
$32,192
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,826*
Total Cash Price
$24,763
Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,570*
Total Cash Price
$30,166
Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$54,805*
Total Cash Price
$25,213
Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,698*
Total Cash Price
$27,465
Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$61,166*
Total Cash Price
$28,140
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,720*
Total Cash Price
$27,014
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$924
|$952
|$980
|$1,010
|$4,763
|Maintenance
|$3,065
|$1,222
|$1,393
|$812
|$4,027
|$10,519
|Repairs
|$1,174
|$1,256
|$1,353
|$1,456
|$1,567
|$6,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,218
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,382
|Financing
|$1,211
|$973
|$721
|$451
|$163
|$3,519
|Depreciation
|$5,102
|$2,469
|$2,172
|$1,926
|$1,728
|$13,397
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,277
|$8,543
|$8,340
|$7,425
|$10,348
|$48,933
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$6,049
|Maintenance
|$3,893
|$1,552
|$1,769
|$1,031
|$5,114
|$13,359
|Repairs
|$1,491
|$1,595
|$1,718
|$1,849
|$1,990
|$8,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,755
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,236
|$916
|$573
|$207
|$4,469
|Depreciation
|$6,480
|$3,136
|$2,758
|$2,446
|$2,195
|$17,014
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,132
|$10,850
|$10,592
|$9,430
|$13,142
|$62,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,139
|$1,173
|$1,209
|$1,245
|$1,283
|$6,049
|Maintenance
|$3,893
|$1,552
|$1,769
|$1,031
|$5,114
|$13,359
|Repairs
|$1,491
|$1,595
|$1,718
|$1,849
|$1,990
|$8,644
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,755
|Financing
|$1,538
|$1,236
|$916
|$573
|$207
|$4,469
|Depreciation
|$6,480
|$3,136
|$2,758
|$2,446
|$2,195
|$17,014
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,132
|$10,850
|$10,592
|$9,430
|$13,142
|$62,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$3,372
|$1,344
|$1,532
|$893
|$4,430
|$11,571
|Repairs
|$1,291
|$1,382
|$1,488
|$1,602
|$1,724
|$7,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,070
|$793
|$496
|$179
|$3,871
|Depreciation
|$5,612
|$2,716
|$2,389
|$2,119
|$1,901
|$14,737
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,705
|$9,397
|$9,174
|$8,168
|$11,383
|$53,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$933
|$961
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$4,954
|Maintenance
|$3,188
|$1,271
|$1,449
|$844
|$4,188
|$10,940
|Repairs
|$1,221
|$1,306
|$1,407
|$1,514
|$1,630
|$7,078
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,267
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,437
|Financing
|$1,259
|$1,012
|$750
|$469
|$170
|$3,660
|Depreciation
|$5,306
|$2,568
|$2,259
|$2,003
|$1,797
|$13,933
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,848
|$8,885
|$8,674
|$7,722
|$10,762
|$50,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,265
|$1,303
|$1,342
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$6,716
|Maintenance
|$4,322
|$1,723
|$1,964
|$1,145
|$5,678
|$14,832
|Repairs
|$1,655
|$1,771
|$1,908
|$2,053
|$2,209
|$9,596
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,717
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,949
|Financing
|$1,708
|$1,372
|$1,017
|$636
|$230
|$4,962
|Depreciation
|$7,194
|$3,481
|$3,063
|$2,716
|$2,436
|$18,890
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,131
|$12,046
|$11,759
|$10,469
|$14,591
|$68,996
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,485
|$7,002
|Maintenance
|$4,506
|$1,796
|$2,048
|$1,194
|$5,920
|$15,463
|Repairs
|$1,726
|$1,846
|$1,989
|$2,140
|$2,303
|$10,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,790
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,032
|Financing
|$1,780
|$1,430
|$1,060
|$663
|$240
|$5,173
|Depreciation
|$7,500
|$3,629
|$3,193
|$2,831
|$2,540
|$19,694
|Fuel
|$2,367
|$2,437
|$2,511
|$2,586
|$2,664
|$12,564
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,987
|$12,558
|$12,260
|$10,915
|$15,212
|$71,932
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,401
|$1,444
|$6,811
|Maintenance
|$4,383
|$1,747
|$1,992
|$1,161
|$5,759
|$15,042
|Repairs
|$1,679
|$1,796
|$1,935
|$2,082
|$2,241
|$9,733
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,742
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,976
|Financing
|$1,732
|$1,391
|$1,031
|$645
|$233
|$5,032
|Depreciation
|$7,296
|$3,531
|$3,106
|$2,754
|$2,471
|$19,158
|Fuel
|$2,302
|$2,371
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$12,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,416
|$12,216
|$11,926
|$10,618
|$14,798
|$69,974
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$987
|$1,016
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$5,239
|Maintenance
|$3,372
|$1,344
|$1,532
|$893
|$4,430
|$11,571
|Repairs
|$1,291
|$1,382
|$1,488
|$1,602
|$1,724
|$7,487
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,520
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,070
|$793
|$496
|$179
|$3,871
|Depreciation
|$5,612
|$2,716
|$2,389
|$2,119
|$1,901
|$14,737
|Fuel
|$1,771
|$1,824
|$1,879
|$1,935
|$1,993
|$9,402
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,705
|$9,397
|$9,174
|$8,168
|$11,383
|$53,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,202
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$6,382
|Maintenance
|$4,107
|$1,637
|$1,867
|$1,088
|$5,396
|$14,095
|Repairs
|$1,573
|$1,683
|$1,813
|$1,951
|$2,100
|$9,120
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,632
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,852
|Financing
|$1,623
|$1,304
|$966
|$604
|$218
|$4,715
|Depreciation
|$6,837
|$3,308
|$2,910
|$2,581
|$2,316
|$17,952
|Fuel
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,289
|$2,357
|$2,428
|$11,453
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,131
|$11,448
|$11,176
|$9,950
|$13,866
|$65,570
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$5,335
|Maintenance
|$3,433
|$1,369
|$1,560
|$909
|$4,510
|$11,781
|Repairs
|$1,315
|$1,407
|$1,515
|$1,631
|$1,755
|$7,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,548
|Financing
|$1,356
|$1,090
|$808
|$505
|$183
|$3,941
|Depreciation
|$5,714
|$2,765
|$2,433
|$2,157
|$1,935
|$15,005
|Fuel
|$1,803
|$1,857
|$1,913
|$1,970
|$2,029
|$9,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,990
|$9,568
|$9,341
|$8,316
|$11,590
|$54,805
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Standard 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,161
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,811
|Maintenance
|$3,739
|$1,491
|$1,699
|$991
|$4,913
|$12,833
|Repairs
|$1,432
|$1,532
|$1,651
|$1,776
|$1,912
|$8,303
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,486
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,686
|Financing
|$1,477
|$1,187
|$880
|$550
|$199
|$4,293
|Depreciation
|$6,224
|$3,012
|$2,650
|$2,350
|$2,108
|$16,344
|Fuel
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,146
|$2,211
|$10,427
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,418
|$10,422
|$10,175
|$9,059
|$12,625
|$59,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Luxury 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$1,263
|$5,954
|Maintenance
|$3,831
|$1,528
|$1,741
|$1,015
|$5,034
|$13,149
|Repairs
|$1,468
|$1,570
|$1,691
|$1,820
|$1,959
|$8,508
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,523
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,728
|Financing
|$1,514
|$1,216
|$901
|$564
|$204
|$4,399
|Depreciation
|$6,378
|$3,086
|$2,715
|$2,408
|$2,160
|$16,746
|Fuel
|$2,013
|$2,073
|$2,135
|$2,199
|$2,265
|$10,684
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,846
|$10,679
|$10,425
|$9,281
|$12,935
|$61,166
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ATS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$5,716
|Maintenance
|$3,678
|$1,466
|$1,672
|$974
|$4,832
|$12,623
|Repairs
|$1,409
|$1,507
|$1,624
|$1,747
|$1,880
|$8,167
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,658
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,168
|$865
|$541
|$196
|$4,223
|Depreciation
|$6,122
|$2,963
|$2,606
|$2,311
|$2,074
|$16,076
|Fuel
|$1,932
|$1,990
|$2,050
|$2,111
|$2,174
|$10,256
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,132
|$10,252
|$10,008
|$8,910
|$12,418
|$58,720
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 ATS Coupe
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Cadillac ATS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019