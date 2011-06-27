Used 1992 Cadillac Allante Convertible Consumer Reviews

A Fun Car to Drive Ken Masry , 05/19/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for 13 years and have enjoyed driving it since the first day I got it. It is one of the more classic body styles ever made by Cadillac and still is a beauty. Recently I discovered an alarming fact about my beautiful car, you do not want the brakes to go out in a 1992 Allante, the Bosch ABS brakes are the most expensive braking system to replace ever made, approx. $8,000. I love my Allante but that really hurt ! ! The only year this system was ever used was in the 1992 Allante, my bad luck. Other than that it has been a wonderful car and a lot of fun to drive. Report Abuse

Cadillac Allante David Twombley , 03/24/2005 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've owned my 1992 Cadillac Allante for eleven years. Overall it has been a delight. It is a very shopisticated car, even today, and has features that most cars never did, like mulitplex wiring, which allows all of the lamps in the car to be monitored for proper operation. Its biggest drawback is the Bosch anti-lock braking system. The 1993 model had a simpler system. Though an excellent system overall, it is very expensive to repair. The car is still a "head turner.: Its Pinninfarina styling is truly timeless.

Love my Allante Bill Leyton , 12/22/2015 2dr Convertible 2 of 2 people found this review helpful You will have to spend $2,000.00 on the ABS braking system by Bosch if it goes out. The top is not fully electric which is crazy-a '57 Eldorado had a fully electric top! That said, this is the best driving and handling car I ever had. I have driven Porsche, Corvette,Bentley-you name it and this one beats them all. Handles like a champ and accelerates quickly. My 25 year old Caddy can still compare favorably with the new 600 horsepower beasts on the road. This is my second Allante as I donated my first one when even the dealer couldn't fix the ABS. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value