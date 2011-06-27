Used 1991 Cadillac Allante Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|308.0/440.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|270 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.2 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.2 in.
|Front hip room
|54.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|178.7 in.
|Curb weight
|3537 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.2 in.
|Height
|51.2 in.
|Wheel base
|99.4 in.
|Width
|73.5 in.
