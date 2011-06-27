Used 2017 Buick Verano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Verano Sedan
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,137*
Total Cash Price
$16,750
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,084*
Total Cash Price
$21,273
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,084*
Total Cash Price
$21,273
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Verano Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$920
|$948
|$4,470
|Maintenance
|$708
|$1,963
|$969
|$1,197
|$1,486
|$6,323
|Repairs
|$321
|$489
|$527
|$567
|$609
|$2,513
|Taxes & Fees
|$919
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,083
|Financing
|$901
|$724
|$537
|$335
|$121
|$2,618
|Depreciation
|$3,871
|$1,555
|$1,368
|$1,213
|$1,088
|$9,095
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,887
|$7,004
|$5,741
|$5,721
|$5,784
|$33,137
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Verano Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$899
|$2,493
|$1,231
|$1,520
|$1,887
|$8,030
|Repairs
|$408
|$621
|$669
|$720
|$773
|$3,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$682
|$425
|$154
|$3,325
|Depreciation
|$4,916
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,541
|$1,382
|$11,551
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,286
|$8,895
|$7,291
|$7,266
|$7,346
|$42,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Verano Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,204
|$5,677
|Maintenance
|$899
|$2,493
|$1,231
|$1,520
|$1,887
|$8,030
|Repairs
|$408
|$621
|$669
|$720
|$773
|$3,192
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,167
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$682
|$425
|$154
|$3,325
|Depreciation
|$4,916
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,541
|$1,382
|$11,551
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,286
|$8,895
|$7,291
|$7,266
|$7,346
|$42,084
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Buick Verano in Virginia is:not available
