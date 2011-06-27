  1. Home
Used 2016 Buick Verano 1SV Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
License Plate Front Mounting Packageyes
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Quicksilver Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ebony Twilight Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Titanium, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
