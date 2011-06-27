Used 2016 Buick Verano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Verano Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,572*
Total Cash Price
$14,037
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,096*
Total Cash Price
$17,827
Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,096*
Total Cash Price
$17,827
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,729*
Total Cash Price
$15,441
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,835*
Total Cash Price
$14,598
Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,517*
Total Cash Price
$19,792
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$3,882
|Maintenance
|$1,945
|$951
|$1,175
|$514
|$2,555
|$7,140
|Repairs
|$481
|$515
|$554
|$595
|$638
|$2,783
|Taxes & Fees
|$778
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$942
|Financing
|$755
|$607
|$449
|$282
|$101
|$2,194
|Depreciation
|$3,386
|$1,337
|$1,176
|$1,043
|$936
|$7,878
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,348
|$5,514
|$5,520
|$4,664
|$6,526
|$31,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$2,470
|$1,208
|$1,492
|$653
|$3,245
|$9,068
|Repairs
|$611
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$810
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,196
|Financing
|$959
|$771
|$570
|$358
|$128
|$2,786
|Depreciation
|$4,300
|$1,698
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,189
|$10,005
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,872
|$7,003
|$7,010
|$5,923
|$8,288
|$40,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$928
|$956
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,930
|Maintenance
|$2,470
|$1,208
|$1,492
|$653
|$3,245
|$9,068
|Repairs
|$611
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$810
|$3,534
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,196
|Financing
|$959
|$771
|$570
|$358
|$128
|$2,786
|Depreciation
|$4,300
|$1,698
|$1,494
|$1,325
|$1,189
|$10,005
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,872
|$7,003
|$7,010
|$5,923
|$8,288
|$40,096
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$804
|$828
|$854
|$879
|$905
|$4,270
|Maintenance
|$2,140
|$1,046
|$1,293
|$565
|$2,811
|$7,854
|Repairs
|$529
|$567
|$609
|$655
|$702
|$3,061
|Taxes & Fees
|$856
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,036
|Financing
|$831
|$668
|$494
|$310
|$111
|$2,413
|Depreciation
|$3,725
|$1,471
|$1,294
|$1,147
|$1,030
|$8,666
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,283
|$6,065
|$6,072
|$5,130
|$7,179
|$34,729
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$760
|$783
|$807
|$831
|$856
|$4,037
|Maintenance
|$2,023
|$989
|$1,222
|$535
|$2,657
|$7,426
|Repairs
|$500
|$536
|$576
|$619
|$664
|$2,894
|Taxes & Fees
|$809
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$980
|Financing
|$785
|$631
|$467
|$293
|$105
|$2,282
|Depreciation
|$3,521
|$1,390
|$1,223
|$1,085
|$973
|$8,193
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,722
|$5,735
|$5,741
|$4,851
|$6,787
|$32,835
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Verano Sedan Sport Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,031
|$1,062
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$5,474
|Maintenance
|$2,742
|$1,341
|$1,657
|$725
|$3,603
|$10,067
|Repairs
|$678
|$726
|$781
|$839
|$900
|$3,924
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,328
|Financing
|$1,065
|$856
|$633
|$398
|$142
|$3,094
|Depreciation
|$4,774
|$1,885
|$1,658
|$1,471
|$1,320
|$11,108
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,181
|$7,775
|$7,783
|$6,576
|$9,202
|$44,517
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Verano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Buick Verano in Virginia is:not available
