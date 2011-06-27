Used 2015 Buick Verano Premium Turbo Group Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)327.6/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
Buick Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Intellilink Audio System w/Color Touch Navigationyes
Cargo Area Organizeryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front head room38.3 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.1 in.
8 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Power Sunroofyes
18" x 8.0" Split Multi-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels w/Manoogian Silver Premium Finishyes
Wheel Locksyes
Indoor/Outdoor Vehicle Coveryes
License Plate Front Mounting Packageyes
Silver and Bright Chrome Grille (Late Availability)yes
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3300 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume109.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.7 in.
Width71.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Mocha Bronze Metallic
  • Smoky Gray Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/45R18 94H tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
