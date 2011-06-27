Used 2015 Buick Verano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Verano Sedan
1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,296*
Total Cash Price
$15,100
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,296*
Total Cash Price
$15,100
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,304*
Total Cash Price
$13,079
Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,542*
Total Cash Price
$12,366
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,367*
Total Cash Price
$11,890
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Verano Sedan 1SV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$1,397
|$599
|$2,480
|$2,311
|$7,824
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,054
|Financing
|$812
|$654
|$483
|$304
|$109
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$3,959
|$1,491
|$1,312
|$1,163
|$1,044
|$8,969
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,815
|$6,876
|$5,856
|$7,545
|$7,205
|$37,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Verano Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$904
|$931
|$959
|$988
|$1,017
|$4,799
|Maintenance
|$1,036
|$1,397
|$599
|$2,480
|$2,311
|$7,824
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$846
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,054
|Financing
|$812
|$654
|$483
|$304
|$109
|$2,361
|Depreciation
|$3,959
|$1,491
|$1,312
|$1,163
|$1,044
|$8,969
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,815
|$6,876
|$5,856
|$7,545
|$7,205
|$37,296
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Verano Sedan Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$856
|$881
|$4,157
|Maintenance
|$898
|$1,210
|$519
|$2,148
|$2,002
|$6,777
|Repairs
|$557
|$595
|$639
|$686
|$738
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$733
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$913
|Financing
|$703
|$567
|$418
|$263
|$95
|$2,045
|Depreciation
|$3,429
|$1,291
|$1,136
|$1,008
|$904
|$7,768
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,501
|$5,955
|$5,072
|$6,535
|$6,240
|$32,304
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Verano Sedan Premium Turbo Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$740
|$762
|$785
|$809
|$833
|$3,930
|Maintenance
|$849
|$1,144
|$491
|$2,031
|$1,893
|$6,407
|Repairs
|$526
|$563
|$604
|$649
|$698
|$3,040
|Taxes & Fees
|$693
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$863
|Financing
|$665
|$536
|$395
|$249
|$89
|$1,933
|Depreciation
|$3,242
|$1,221
|$1,074
|$953
|$855
|$7,344
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,037
|$5,631
|$4,795
|$6,179
|$5,900
|$30,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2015 Verano Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$712
|$733
|$755
|$778
|$801
|$3,779
|Maintenance
|$816
|$1,100
|$472
|$1,953
|$1,820
|$6,161
|Repairs
|$506
|$541
|$581
|$624
|$671
|$2,923
|Taxes & Fees
|$666
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$830
|Financing
|$639
|$515
|$380
|$239
|$86
|$1,859
|Depreciation
|$3,117
|$1,174
|$1,033
|$916
|$822
|$7,062
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,728
|$5,414
|$4,611
|$5,941
|$5,673
|$29,367
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Verano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Buick Verano in Virginia is:not available
