Used 2014 Buick Verano Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Verano Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$27,826*
Total Cash Price
$10,355
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,339*
Total Cash Price
$13,151
Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,339*
Total Cash Price
$13,151
Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,609*
Total Cash Price
$11,391
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Verano Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$734
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$3,897
|Maintenance
|$1,087
|$460
|$1,924
|$615
|$1,684
|$5,770
|Repairs
|$506
|$541
|$581
|$624
|$671
|$2,923
|Taxes & Fees
|$586
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$750
|Financing
|$557
|$448
|$331
|$208
|$75
|$1,619
|Depreciation
|$2,650
|$1,031
|$907
|$804
|$722
|$6,114
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,392
|$4,587
|$5,912
|$4,484
|$5,451
|$27,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Verano Sedan Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$584
|$2,443
|$781
|$2,139
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$953
|Financing
|$707
|$569
|$420
|$264
|$95
|$2,056
|Depreciation
|$3,366
|$1,309
|$1,152
|$1,021
|$917
|$7,765
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,388
|$5,825
|$7,508
|$5,695
|$6,923
|$35,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Verano Sedan Premium Group 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$960
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$4,949
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$584
|$2,443
|$781
|$2,139
|$7,328
|Repairs
|$643
|$687
|$738
|$792
|$852
|$3,712
|Taxes & Fees
|$744
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$953
|Financing
|$707
|$569
|$420
|$264
|$95
|$2,056
|Depreciation
|$3,366
|$1,309
|$1,152
|$1,021
|$917
|$7,765
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,664
|$1,713
|$1,765
|$1,819
|$8,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,388
|$5,825
|$7,508
|$5,695
|$6,923
|$35,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Verano Sedan Convenience Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$807
|$832
|$857
|$882
|$909
|$4,287
|Maintenance
|$1,196
|$506
|$2,116
|$677
|$1,852
|$6,347
|Repairs
|$557
|$595
|$639
|$686
|$738
|$3,215
|Taxes & Fees
|$645
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$825
|Financing
|$613
|$493
|$364
|$229
|$83
|$1,781
|Depreciation
|$2,915
|$1,134
|$998
|$884
|$794
|$6,725
|Fuel
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$1,484
|$1,529
|$1,575
|$7,428
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,131
|$5,046
|$6,503
|$4,932
|$5,996
|$30,609
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Verano
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Buick Verano in Virginia is:not available
