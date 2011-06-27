  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Terraza
  4. Used 2007 Buick Terraza
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Buick Terraza CX Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2007 Terraza
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,000
See Terraza Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Torque240 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,000
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,000
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,000
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,000
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,000
premium clothyes
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Exterior Colors
  • Polar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Light Quartz Metallic
  • Slatestone Metallic
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, premium cloth
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,000
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Terraza Inventory

Related Used 2007 Buick Terraza CX Plus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles