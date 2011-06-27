  1. Home
Used 2006 Buick Terraza CXL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque216 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Slatestone Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Cashmere Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Medium Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
