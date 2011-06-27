Used 2006 Buick Terraza Minivan Consumer Reviews
Terraza
I have had excellent experience with my new Terraza and would purchase another. Recently we took the van on a 1200 mile trip through the mountains. The van was completely loaded with a packed luggage carrier on the top, two toddler car seats and 4 adult passengers cooler and suitcases in the back. We got 22mpg. We rode in comfort and were fully satisfied.
Feel Cheated
I have put so much money into this van. Every time I turn around something is broke. Now I have a sensor going off due to a sliding door. It doesn't start half the time. Lights will dim. I bought it used and the first year and a half I had it it was in the shop almost once a month. The blind spots are bad.
They say first impressions are everything; wrong don't let this lemon fool you! I liked the look features air ride and everything. We have three kids and needed to expand. It caught my eye on a used lot for a week before I looked. I took my family down (after reading aND knowing many electornic issues off the bat. If you have ever owned a Cadillac buick or a gm that has electectronically controlled EVERYTHING knows what I mean, and I am a die hard Gm guy, don't get me wrong so I gave it the benefit of the doubt. Took it for a ride turned out of the dealer made nasty sound from steering and cv joints Which were visibly sealed and OK looking, I came to the stop li b he and major four way intersection the light wenot green I hit the gas , and the transmission slipped so bad in first it made the vehicle stall. I subsequently started it back up continued down the road to the next light when the dash lights bEgan dimming and beeping at me. The light went green I hit the gas it s.lipped from first to second then shredded a serpentine belt in traffic was my entire family. I limped back With an 1/8 in of belt width on the pulley parked it and realized every bad thing I heard about the vehicle just happen we do including the service stability system because the compressor for rear air bags wasn't working. I then looked at a cross over kia rondo with a third row seat drove ito and bought it the next day it's the best car I've owned. For 2k less than the building know this kind walks all over this buick all day long. WORD OF ADVICE, DO NOT BUY OR EVERYTHING CONSIDER A BUICK TERRAZA or you will have it in the shop once a month with every shop unable to find or fix source of electronic issues. Don't let options fool you. BTW this van only had 79,000 MI on it. LEMON
Terazza is the best by far
I test drove several mini vans over a period of three months. Terazza, Montana, Senoma, Freestyle, also a van by Saturn. I kept going back to the Terazza it offers everthing that I wanted in a mini van. storage, comfort, style,dvd for the kids.( i have 2)it has a more sporty look to it then mini van. It handles the road great. I recently took it on a road trip to Salem, Mass and it performed wonderful. It was also great on fuel. I think that Buick hit the mark with this minivan.
I LOVE MY TERAZZA !
I bought this used 2 mo ago for $3000.00& I feel it was very well priced .It has all the bells & whistles .My grandson loves the DVD ! I love the interior .I have been wanting a van like this for a long time .Only problem it has is an occasional grinding & vibration coming from maybe a cv joint or something like that when starting out from a partial stop. It is going to garage to get checked out in next few days. Other than that I love my van.
