Used 2005 Buick Terraza CXL Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Terraza
Overview
$31,170
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400/575 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
video remote controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room39.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room61.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity136.5 cu.ft.
Length205.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight4470 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place26.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base121.1 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Frost White
  • Slatestone Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ming Blue Metallic
  • Cashmere Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
short and long arm rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
