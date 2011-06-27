Used 1997 Buick Skylark Gran Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front hip room49.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.3 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length188.4 in.
Curb weight2945 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jasper Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Opal Blue Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Crystal Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Storm Gray Met B/C
  • Dark Mulberry Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Aubergine Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Toreador Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • White
