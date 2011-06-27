  1. Home
Used 1996 Buick Skylark Olympic Gold Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room33.5 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2941 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Silver Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
