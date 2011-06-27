Used 1996 Buick Skylark Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.8/440.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Measurements
Length189.1 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.3 cu.ft.
Height53.2 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.
Width68.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
